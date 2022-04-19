Stop Biden's Offshore drilling bill now

Social Day of Action April 20

In honor of BP Deepwater Horizon explosion 12 years ago - we urge Greens and allies to shout out on your social media against the imminent authorization of new offshore oil drilling leases.

Overview

On April 20, 2010, the BP Deepwater Horizon oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico killed 11 workers and set off the largest oil spill in U.S. history. 12 years later, offshore oil drilling continues to threaten our coasts and our climate.

The current five-year plan for offshore oil and gas leasing will expire on July 1, 2022. Prior to that date, President Biden is expected to issue a “proposed program” for offshore oil and gas leasing which will kick-off a 90-day public comment period.

During his campaign, Biden promised to end new leasing for offshore drilling. As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues to disrupt global oil and gas prices, the industry is attempting to use this as an excuse to expand their destructive footprint.– we cannot let that happen. The BP Deepwater Horizon disaster had catastrophic impacts on the Gulf environment, wildlife, communities, and economies. President Biden MUST hear from us on the importance of preventing future disasters before he puts out his offshore drilling plan.

Post and Share on Facebook:

(Sample message)

On April 20, 2010, BP’s #DeepwaterHorizon oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico and would go on to gush for 87 days and spew more than 200 million gallons of toxic oil into the Gulf of Mexico. 12 years later, offshore drilling still threatens our coasts and oceans. Now is the #TimeToTransition and @POTUS @USInterior and @BureauOfOceanEnergyManagement must end new offshore drilling and #ProtectOurCoast.

Tweet the following message (or your own)

12 years ago BP's #DeepwaterHorizon exploded, gushing >200M gallons of toxic oil into the Gulf. But offshore drilling still threatens our coasts & now it’s #TimeToTransition to clean energy @POTUS @Interior @BOEM must #ProtectOurCoast & end new drilling.

Please shout out on social media Wednesday, April 20th

In Solidarity,

Lois Gagnon

Rick Purcell

Co-chairs, Green-Rainbow Party