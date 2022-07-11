Sustainer Saturday #9 — Dee gives us glee!

It's the second Saturday of the month, which means it's time to thank our Monthly Sustainers! This month, we want to give special thanks to Dee Taylor, co-chair of the committee that produces our Annual National Meeting, which will be held virtually from July 22-24. That's in just a couple weeks, but there's still time to register.

Let's learn more about Dee!

Born and raised in Frederick County, Maryland





Lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, member of the Green Party of Utah





Career educator in public education





Works in her community to provide education and resources in food sovereignty and other social justice issues





Ran for Salt Lake County Council in 2006

And here's Dee, in her own words:

I have valued learning throughout my life and have personally and professionally made it my goal to engage in education and action that would help me achieve my commitment to honor all life on the planet.

When I discovered the Green Party in 2000 and learned of its platform and key values, I knew that I had found my political home. Ever since, I have been working to add to the tools in my educational toolbox to help others learn why the Green Party is the only political party that is truly for people, planet and peace over profit.

My involvement in the Green Party US Annual National Meeting (ANM) Committee has allowed me to collaborate on providing robust learning experiences at the ANM in a way that inspires people to put those experiences into action.

I give money to the Green Party each month so that it can continue to provide these types of experiences that allow opportunities for learning about how to engage in candidate campaigns, awareness of social justice matters in our local communities, and tools for organizing to confront critical issues impacting our country and the world.

Thank you, Dee, for becoming a Monthly Sustainer so more people can have the kinds of learning, growth and organizing opportunities you have experienced as a Green. Way to pay it forward!

We're grateful to all of our Monthly Sustainers and everyone who keeps the Green Party going. Thank you, so much.

Michael O'Neil

Communications Manager

Green Party of the United States

http://www.gp.org/