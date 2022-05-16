Sustainer Saturday #7 — Ann is Anti-War

Give a BIG, Green welcome to the subject of this month's Sustainer Saturday profile, Ann Link! Ann is a leader and organizer putting her passion for peace and social justice into action in several key roles for the Green Party.

Let's learn about Ann's story:

From the earliest I can remember, the United States has been at war — and there have been a lot of them! I was always against the wars on moral grounds, but I also felt they came at an enormous cost that was a continuous drain on our resources. Many people I knew, both Democrats and Republicans, supported these wars so I was very lonely in my political views. I became involved with the Green Party when someone handed me a flyer at an anti-drug war event in Washington Square Park and have been a member and active volunteer ever since. I currently serve as the Co-chair of the National Women’s Caucus. Besides being antiwar, the Green Party supports many other positions I agree with, and it has provided me the political home that I was missing.

Why is it important for me to give money on a monthly basis to the Green Party? It has to do with the cliché of putting my money where my mouth is. I’m committed to our promise that we not ever take one corporate dollar because that money would corrupt us just as it has the Democrats and Republicans. Not being dependent on corporate donations keeps us honest and allows us to follow our principles. It’s important for me to be a monthly sustainer to the Green Party because I see the financial support as a natural complement to my volunteer work. It’s a way to express something close to my heart that is not materialistic and it makes a tangible difference in providing people with a political alternative.

I hope you will join me as a sustainer. An amount less than the average monthly coffee bill will help the Green Party to support ballot access and candidate support and training with the extra benefit of providing you with an antidote to political cynicism and despair.

We are so grateful to Ann and all Monthly Sustainers, both new and long-time. Your support keeps us in the fight!

Michael O'Neil

Communications Manager

Green Party of the United States

http://www.gp.org/