Sustainer Saturday – Tommie James

Happy Saturday! Today I'm excited to share with you the story of Green Party Monthly Sustainer Tommie James. Tommie is an experienced Green organizer and campaigner with a lot to say about why supporting the Green Party is important to her!

I have worked in many areas of life, including as an advertising and fine artist, a legal secretary and several jobs in the aviation industry. When I retired due to a disability at 41, I was enjoying a decade-long career as an airport consultant assisting with planning, contracting and FAA non-operations compliance.

I am a longtime volunteer and dues-paying member of the North Carolina Green Party (NCGP) and a Green Party US Monthly Sustainer. I recognize grassroots politics not only needs volunteers, but whatever financial support I can give.

I have been a Coordinating Committee officer of NCGP for many years. First serving as secretary, then as co-chair. I represent NCGP as a delegate to the Green Party’s National Committee, member of the Ballot Access and Accreditation Committees and an active member of the National Women's Caucus. I also serve as NCGP liaison to the Green Party US Coordinated Campaign Committee. I have worked on political campaigns for all levels of office: From local soil and water district to President.

I believe the Green Party needs more resources to focus on ballot access and outreach to state parties and their candidates. We all want to see the Green Party grow so we can affect the changes in this country that most voters want. I believe achieving our political and societal goals is dependent on a larger presence on the ballot.

We need to run more candidates as Greens in partisan races and not as independents or unaffiliated. More Greens on the ballot equals more public interest, which means more growth for the party, which equates to political power to shape our future. Unfortunately, we must face the reality that to do this, WE NEED FUNDS.

Monthly Sustainer donations are not only the best means to keep our operations running smoothly but, more importantly, provide necessary funds for state ballot access and candidate support and training.

Thank you, Tommie, for the example you set by building Green Party US in your community and nationally through your organizing and monthly contributions. The generous, year-round support of Greens like Tommie keeps us going!

Michael O'Neil

Communications Manager

Green Party of the United States

