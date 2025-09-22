Dave Sutliff-Atias: Take a Walk to Get a Green Elected

Jill Stein Asks You to Help Save Gaza

Don't you dread this time of election season when you get crushed with postcards from candidates that don't say much, but cost a bunch of money and they end up in the recycling box? That's NOT what we're doing.

Join the Dave Sutliff-Atias for City Council campaign as we hand-deliver letters to targeted voters. It is a "lit drop" - no door knocking, no talking to voters, just a nice walk outside delivering letters in a specific neighborhood, to specific voters.

Come to Dave's house any time from 12-3pm on Sunday, September 28th, we'll show you what to do and give you everything you need. You can do a section by yourself, bring a friend to do it with you, or we'll pair you up with someone. And best of all - you do not have to live in the City of Rochester to do this!

If you can't do the walking on that Sunday, swing by to pick up everything and do it when you can. Can't drop by at all on Sunday the 28th? Contact the campaign at (585) 348-8240 (v/t) or email [email protected] and we'll set up a time and place to get supplies to you.

Early voting starts in just a few weeks. Help make this campaign historic!

And as always, please invite people you think would be interested in helping put a Green on Rochester City Council.

Where: 121 Kansas Street, Rochester, NY 14609

(And we'll be doing this again and again until the Sunday before Election Day.)

From Jill Stein & LifeLineForPalestine.com

Lifeline for Palestine is an emergency initiative to mobilize civil society for a game-changing opportunity to actually end the genocide in Palestine now. We’re calling on UN representatives in all nations, which already support Palestine by a supermajority, to hold the line for Palestine in an upcoming fall vote to enact concrete measures to compel Israel’s compliance with the International Court of Justice. This includes a UN protection force for food distribution and civilian protection.

Holding this vote within the long-standing Uniting for Peace process allows the General Assembly to bypass the undemocratic Security Council and US veto that invariably blocks the protection of Palestinian rights. A one-year deadline set by the General Assembly for Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice rulings expires on Sept.18, after which the General Assembly is slated to vote on specific actions to end Israel’s genocide. Lifeline for Palestine seeks collaboration with partners throughout civil society to urge our representatives to the UN to resist intimidation from the US and Israel by maintaining their votes for Palestine, and ensuring the proposed measure includes the full spectrum of essential actions including: A UN protection force to deliver humanitarian aid, protect civilians, preserve evidence of war crimes, and facilitate reconstruction;

Comprehensive sanctions and military embargo;

Withdrawal of Israel’s General Assembly credentials;

Reactivation of the UN’s long-dormant anti-apartheid mechanism, and

Establishing a war crimes tribunal.

Go to https://lifelineforpalestine.com/take-action to take easy, online action to make this happen, then share this on all of your social media outlets, and forward this email to people you know who are ready to change the world.

Green Party of Monroe County

www.greenrochester.org