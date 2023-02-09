The Future is Green: A Green/Progressive Alternative

The Green-Rainbow Party (GRP) is positioning itself to be the Green/Progressive alternative to the Dems here in Massachusetts Hear from some of our leaders on how our progressive values impact our policies and worldview, and how our American two-party system is hurting the American People and the planet.

If this video inspires you and you want to support the Green movement in MA check us out at https://www.green-rainbow.org/ to learn more.

One small way to support us is by registering your party affiliation as Green-Rainbow Party at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/

Help us reach our goal of gaining 1% of registered MA voters to achieve official party status for the GRP in MA.