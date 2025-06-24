The Green Party Stands for Peace

The United States has once again escalated war in the Middle East, this time by bombing Iran.

President Trump’s unauthorized attack on Iran’s nuclear technology sites is not just reckless. It’s an act of war, carried out in service of Israel’s genocidal campaign and the U.S. empire’s endless appetite for domination. It is ironic then that Trump said this morning, while leaving the White House for a NATO summit, that “[Iran and Israel] don’t know what the f–k they are doing” when he is dangerously escalating the conflict.

This came just hours after a so-called “ceasefire” between Israel and Iran. A ceasefire that was already collapsing before it even began. Who knows what the next few weeks will bring?

We do know this: war is not the answer.

While Democrats and Republicans both cheerlead U.S. militarism on behalf of AIPAC, the Green Party of the United States stands unapologetically for peace.

We condemn:

The bombing of Iran

U.S. support for Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza

Endless military aid to a state that flouts international law and destabilizes entire regions

A foreign policy of lies and regime change

As Madelyn Hoffman, co-chair of our Peace Action Committee, said:

“The U.S. must stop spreading the flames of war in the Mideast. An immediate ceasefire must be followed by serious diplomacy under the United Nations.”

We need your help to organize, resist, and fight back.

The Green Party doesn’t take corporate money. We don’t take AIPAC money. We rely on supporters like you to ensure we can keep broadcasting our anti-war message.

We also encourage you to join grassroots protests and antiwar actions like the national march on June 28th:

And call your representatives to demand an end to this escalation.

We take our stand with the people and we need you with us.

In solidarity and in resistance,



The Green Party of the United States

