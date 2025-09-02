The Platform is Coming! You don't want to miss this

New Horizon for the Green-Rainbow Party

Hey there Greens, did you melt this summer? With the climate crisis rearing its ugly head, we've got work to do. As we say in the movement for People, Planet, Peace- climate justice is social justice! We must join in coalition and camaraderie to resist authoritarianism and dismantle the systems of injustice that feed the ultra rich. Now is the time! Here's one way to do just that:

We have our exciting October Platform Convention in person coming up! This is such an important gathering of our Green community for potluck and overview of the GRP platform. This new, invigorating, and enlightening document shows that commitment we have to be the best electoral option for the people and planet!

Read through this email for more convention info, caucus application announcement, climate and environmental articles, and our book of the month!

GRP Platform Convention

For registered GRP members ONLY

Saturday October 4th, 11am-3pm

Worcester Friends Meeting House

901 Pleasant St

Worcester, MA 01602

Please register by September 20th so we can assess a headcount

Overview the Platform & Join the Potluck

You can find the draft platform and register your contribution to the potluck below.

Your comments and critiques of the platform are so important for the Party to finalize it. This will be the last chance to contribute, so don't miss out!

Mass. cranberry bogs get a second life as vibrant wetlands

This project is part of a growing push by cranberry farmers in Massachusetts to choose conservation over other options to glean extra revenue like converting a bog into solar farms or housing.

Click here to learn more below: WBUR Article

Treaty failure is not the end of the fight against plastic pollution

The world missed a plastics pact, but change through culture, business and policy is still within reach.

Learn more here: Al Jazeera Article

Book of the Month

All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis

A collection of essays and poetry edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine K. Wilkinson.

NATIONAL BESTSELLER • Provocative and illuminating essays from women at the forefront of the climate movement who are harnessing truth, courage, and solutions to lead humanity forward.

“A powerful read that fills one with, dare I say . . . hope?”—The New York Times



Named one of the best books of the year by Smithsonian Magazine