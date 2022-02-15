Sustainer Saturday #4 — Thomas has our back

Happy Saturdayyyyy! How is your February going? Are you living 2022 to the fullest, so far? Today, I hope you'll join me in celebrating one of our Green Party Monthly Sustainers to the fullest — Thomas James Vincek!

Thomas supported the Green Party for several years before joining our Lavender Greens Caucus in 2021. He's a passionate supporter of LGBTQIA rights, gender equality and renewable energy. As a former frontline healthcare worker, Thomas also supports improved Medicare-For-All, including end-of-life care with dignity.

From Thomas:

"I would love to see the end of the greedy, two-party system that is beyond broken. The Green way is better for not just the environment but for the inhabitants of Mother Earth and her future generations."

Thomas is a proud Monthly Sustainer and we are honored and inspired by his commitment to supporting the Green Party!

Thank you, Thomas, and thanks to every one of our Monthly Sustainers who contribute throughout the year.

Michael O'Neil

Communications Manager

Green Party of the United States

http://www.gp.org/