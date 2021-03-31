Three Days Left to Register Green or Pay Dues Ahead of the April 2nd Deadline!

TRENTON, NJ – There are THREE days left to register to vote or change your political party affiliation to the "Green Party" ahead of the April 2nd deadline which is one month before the 2021 Green Party of New Jersey Annual Convention on May 2nd, 2021. We are working now to vet candidates for the upcoming electoral season: Governor & Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly, State Senate, County Commissioner, Town Council and for Board of Education. If you are interested in running locally or for a state seat please submit your request here.

Your support, voice and vote can help us reach more than the 11,560 registered Greens throughout New Jersey. If you cannot be politically affiliated due to your employer or non-profit organization but are at least age 16; you can participate in our party by paying the annual $25 dues. Our YES-Young Ecosocialists Caucus has prepared a few images to help guide you in registering to vote or to pay dues (click on each image to view it full size).

Here is the link to check on your current voter registration status and to register if you haven't already.

Our registered numbers matter when it comes to the Green Party National Committee representation too. As we work to eclipse 12,000 registered voters we can appeal for more national delegates which equals more say in the National Party and more voting power there! If you are already a registered voter of another party in NJ you can join us by changing your political party affiliation.

Here is the link to register your party affiliation with the NJ Division of Elections.

This YES Caucus graphic (click to enlarge) shows how to become a voting member by paying dues to the state party. You can go to our website then select "Donate" at the top of the page, then click on the "I would like to designate this to a specific fund-GPNJ Annual Dues" tab.

You must register by 11:59pm on April 2nd to be recognized as a dues paying member in time for the 2021 convention. Once you have paid please email our Elections Chair at [email protected] This will ensure that you receive the 2021 Annual Convention agenda and virtual ballot, if necessary, for any contested office or officer elections.

If you are facing hardship due to the ongoing pandemic, undocumented and cannot register to vote or pay the annual dues then please email the YES Caucus Chair at [email protected] or our Elections Chair at [email protected]. Your voice matters here as well and we will arrange to have them covered this year!

2021 Green Party of NJ Annual Convention with Keynote Speaker Angela Walker-2020 VP Green Party Candidate

We announced last week that the 2021 GPNJ Annual Convention will be on Sunday May 2nd, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. It will feature Angela Walker, 2020 Green Party Vice Presidential Candidate and the YES Caucus will be presenting "Young Voices for a Green Tomorrow." Being a registered "Green Party" voter or dues paying member is valuable and allows you to directly use your voice to guide the state party! We also will need your presence at the convention to help vote on new bylaw amendments and to elect new leadership! We will also introduce our candidate for Governor and other Greens that are vetted by that day.

Please register to attend at this link and share with friends. More announcements will be made via social media over the next few weeks!

Thank you for supporting our efforts to tilt the scales of democracy here in New Jersey! Sign onto our petition to support fair ballots for all elections and not the just the primaries.

Signed,

Green Party of NJ State Co-Chairs

Diane Moxley

Craig Cayetano

Tom Violett