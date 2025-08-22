Together for Justice: TAG Rally with Jill Stein & GPCA's Call to Abolish Forced Psychiatry!
UPDATE: Top Two hearing CANCELLED!
For those of you following this important lawsuit, the judge has now cancelled the hearing that was scheduled for this Friday, August 22, with no replacement date set at this time. Our lawyer is likely to appeal this decision.
While we will not be gathering this Friday at the Federal Building in San Francisco, as those in Northern California were alerted to, we appreciate your continued support and commitment to challenging the "Top Two" system.
For more details about our case, you can refer to the updates published by Ballot Access News:
- Three California Minor Parties File Federal Lawsuit Against Top-Two System
- California Files Brief in Defense of Top-Two System
GPCA calls for disability justice and non-coercive mental health.
The Green Party of California (GPCA) proudly endorses the "Abolish Forced Psychiatry" statement, joining a coalition advocating for an end to coercive psychiatric practices. We believe that all individuals should have a voice in their treatment, rejecting forced interventions.
Key points of the statement include:
- Abolishing involuntary psychiatric interventions
- Ending discrimination based on psychiatric labels
- Establishing non-coercive supports like community mutual aid
- Addressing root causes of emotional distress, such as poverty
Recent developments, like California's Proposition 1, highlight the need for compassionate alternatives to forced treatment.
We invite everyone to support this movement by signing the "Abolish Forced Psychiatry" statement at www.abolishforcedpsychiatry.org.
Read the GPCA's full endorsement here: GPCA endorses "Abolish Forced Psychiatry" and calls for disability justice and non-coercive mental health
Tax Payers Against Genocide (TAG) Rally Featuring Jill Stein
We want to update you about a significant step being taken by Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG). They are amending their historic legal complaint against the US government for complicity in genocide, which was filed with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in May 2025. This amendment will include additional plaintiffs and new evidence of the US's role in the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
Endorse this complaint: Sign Here
TAG is gaining support from various organizations and individuals, including Jill Stein, and aims to recruit 15,000 members across the country by September 1, 2025. They invite you to encourage friends to join at taxpayersagainstgenocide.org/join.
Additionally, TAG will hold a rally and press conference on September 4, 2025, at noon in Foley Square, Manhattan, Jill Stein will be a featured speaker.
Let’s stand together in solidarity against genocide. Share widely!
Campus Greens MeetingReminder: Kicking off the school year
Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM PDT
Location: Register for free on Zoom
Learn more here
Showing 1 reaction