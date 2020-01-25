Trying to shut us up with an "open letter"

The "Open Letter to the Green Party About 2020 Election Strategy" marks the first 2020 salvo telling you and your fellow Greens to just shut up and submit to a fundamentally undemocratic system that was designed specifically to marginalize you. This steaming pile of cowardice and shoddy logic is especially disturbing because of co-signers like Noam Chomsky and Barbara Ehrenreich, who many of us otherwise consider to be heroes.

Chomsky and Erenreich have made careers out of describing how the powerful subtly coerce us into limiting our worldviews, our choices —the potential of our very lives— frequently without us even knowing. And so it's chilling that even they would lend their names to a piece blaming you and me for what is unquestionably the product of a RIDICULOUS elections system and decades of bi-partisan servitude to War and Wall Street: the election of Donald Trump.

We need you to fight back today and we need you to give to the Green Party today, because this is just the beginning of their assault. The two-party cartel has marshalled their shills within Left spaces because they know that when Greens run in elections we break their stranglehold grip on what's possible in this world and in our lives.

The backers of smears like this have nothing to say about Ranked Choice Voting and Proportional Representation, full public financing of elections and other reforms that would not just benefit activists in "third parties" but every voter who would finally be free to cast their ballot for what they actually want — and actually be heard! They have not and will not lift a finger to democratize our elections and lift the systematic voter and candidate suppression that goes on in this country every day.

They are content with elections that everyday people experience as an endless cycle of hopelessness, alienation and betrayal. Well, we are not. We fight to change that every day. The Green Party will fight in 2020 - we will fight every year and never stop because this is the fight for our lives. Help us fight back today with your contribution so that we have the resources necessary to field candidates and campaigns across the country for People and Planet Over Profit.

We would love to hear your responses to that so-called "Open Letter," so hit us up on Facebook or tag us on Twitter with how you're cutting through the Two-Party Racket's propaganda, and tell us about the favorite responses you've seen.

