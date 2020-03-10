Virtual Campaign School coming in April

Presenting the 2020 GPUS Virtual Campaign School for candidates and campaigners!

Calling all Green candidates and campaigners

Spring 2020 is fast approaching and it's time to get ready to for some great campaigns in one of the most exciting election cycles for the Green Party ever. The Coordinated Campaign Committee of the Green Party of the United States will be hosting a two-day, information-intensive campaign training that will prepare you and your team to take on tough election opponents and win.

Topics to be covered during the two day training session will include:

Startup

Fundraising

Public Speaking

Press And Pr

Team Building

Voter Targeting

Outreach

Data Management

Budgeting

Petitioning

Field Operations

Event Planning

Members of the Coordinated Campaign Committee including Hillary Kane, Holly Hart and Erin Fox will lead this weekend-long meeting, lecturing on the aforementioned topics and answering your team's questions.

Join us and get prepared for victory in 2020!