DEERFIELD, MA – Welcome to the inaugural issue of The Voice of Massachusetts Greens. We will share the thoughts and activities of our state and local party activists and allies. Join with us in our quest to support gravely endangered People, Planet and Peace. Every voice counts.

The Democratic Party Pursues a Purge of the Green Party from the Ballot

By Tom Gryzbowski

This will be the first of several articles that delve into the onslaught against a true democracy's ability to represent the best interests of the people. With these efforts to suppress individual and party participation, we are doomed to governance committed only to policies promoted by the self interests of a very small, unrepresentative elite power structure.

Write Your Senators About Voter Suppression IN S.1

The Senate is now considering the bill passed by the House. One of longest serving writers and activists in the Green-Rainbow Party has penned a letter to Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, demanding that they remove the section of the “For the People” Act which would effectively purge third parties and independents from election ballots. We urge you to follow the example of John Blumenstiel and demand that our senators vote to remove these exceptionally undemocratic parts of the Act.

May Day Still Counts

Join us in celebrating May Day, International Workers Day, and unite to oppose the attacks coming down on working people, the oppressed, and youth. Once again our party has been working with the Boston May Day Coalition and many other progressive organizations in planning this annual event and celebration. The rally, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Parkman Bandstand in Boston Common, will bring together many compelling speakers united in their demand for justice.

