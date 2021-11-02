Vote Green Today in the Twin Cities!
Vote for these awesome Green Party endorsed candidates in Minnesota this Tuesday, November 2nd
Jennifer McPherson the Saint Paul Green Party of the 4th congressional district endorsed candidate for School Board.
Cam Gordon City Councilperson is endorsed by the Minneapolis Green Party of the 5th congressional district.
Samantha Pree Stinson Minneapolis of the 5th congressional district endorsed candidate for Board of Estimate & Taxation.
Kati Medford Minneapolis of the 5th congressional district endorsed candidate for city council in ward 13.
Ballot Questions
Rent Control: Vote Yes
Expand Public Safety: Vote Yes on 2
Upcoming Events
Samantha Pree Stinson Election Party
Saint Paul Reparations Reading Group
Stop Medical Apartheid Justice Rally
DONATE
Green Party of Minnesota
http://www.mngreens.org/
