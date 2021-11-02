Vote Green Today in the Twin Cities!

Vote for these awesome Green Party endorsed candidates in Minnesota this Tuesday, November 2nd

Jennifer McPherson the Saint Paul Green Party of the 4th congressional district endorsed candidate for School Board.

Cam Gordon City Councilperson is endorsed by the Minneapolis Green Party of the 5th congressional district.

Samantha Pree Stinson Minneapolis of the 5th congressional district endorsed candidate for Board of Estimate & Taxation.

Kati Medford Minneapolis of the 5th congressional district endorsed candidate for city council in ward 13.

Ballot Questions

Rent Control: Vote Yes

Expand Public Safety: Vote Yes on 2

