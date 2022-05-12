Wait, $40 billion on *what*…?!

Can you believe it? $40 billion worth of arms to pour gasoline on the already-raging inferno in Ukraine.

Every. Single. House. Democrat voted in favor, sending this bill to the Senate.

Enough is enough, Friend. We have two parties prioritizing war and Wall Street at the expense of everyone else and no one looking out for the people and our planet.

Click here to make a contribution to help the Green Party fight back against corporate greed and its control of our government.

Here are some of the Green Party’s priorities:

We need an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and an international commitment to diplomacy and negotiations. The killing must stop and all parties must end the cycle of escalation and violence.





We need an ecosocialist Green New Deal at home to invest in our communities’ healthcare, education and jobs while saving our planet from the climate crisis.





We need to finally democratize our elections through measures like proportional representation, ranked choice voting, fair ballot access and public campaign finance to end the tyranny of elites over women, LGBTQ+ people and BIPOC communities.

At home, they’re making war on the right to an abortion. Abroad, they're inflaming wars that kill and displace families. It must stop. We have candidates on the campaign trail, but many are facing immense hurdles just to get on the ballot. They need your support — can we count on your $5 contribution to the Green Party today?

People power can elect more Greens and win a Green Agenda while in office. People power can transform our system and end these travesties.

We are grateful for all of the ways you contribute to building this party — your party — every day.

In solidarity,

The Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org



P.S. Our Monthly Sustainers keep us steady!

We thank everyone who has chosen to give year-round to the Green Party. No matter the amount chosen, Monthly Sustainer gifts add up to make a big difference.