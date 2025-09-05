Dismantling Elite Economic Skyscrapers

Justice, peace and prosperity seem out of reach to most of us. We all know the problem has something to do with our economic system, but most do not realize that the root problem with the entire system is money, specifically the 300-year-old monetary system we have. We don't know this because our schools don't teach it.

Money is what corruption, exploitation and wars are all about and is what has gotten the world badly out of balance with the ecology which the economy depends on. Money is also what can get it into balance. How money is created, by whom, and for what makes money either the problem or the solution.

Speakers

• Philena Farley, Opening remarks & framing

• Howard Switzer, Monetary reform basics & policy

• Sue Peters, Network for Public Education

• Rita Jacobs, International banking & BIS

• Joe Bongiovanni, Congressional public issuance

• Richard C. Cook, Policy roadmap & calls to action