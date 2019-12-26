We are making an impact

Dennis Lambert has done a lot between the Annual National Meeting of the Green Party til today.

To get started, Dennis was able to start pulling together a staff to help with fundraising, campaign management, and a treasurer. Next we filed with the FEC and the Green Party Presidential Campaign Support Committee for recognition from both entities.

We have filed with the State of California and Texas to get on the ballots there and last Friday we were notified we will be on the ballot in California on March 3, 2020!

We are about 32 donors from official PCSC recognition. We have until December 31st to reach that goal.

The call went out last week for 40 donors to donate at least $10, you responded by sending 3 donations averaging over $20 each!

If another 5 donors give $20 each, we can cut our number of donors seeking to 30 donors!

Dennis started a podcast and is taking donations via the website for the podcast to cover the campaign. There are a number of episodes that include the Presidential Debates in Idaho, Missouri, and a few other treats.

