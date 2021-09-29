I need your help! We have to fight for this!

First an update! I raised enough money to put out mailers with absentee ballots. Thank you! My next mailer will go to those who haven’t voted yet. I hope those of you who can are now giving to Oprah so that she can put out as much literature as possible!

I need volunteers to knock on doors for me. You can pick up literature from me and do it on your own or you can do it every Saturday at 916 West Street from 12-3:30 pm and every Tuesday at my campaign office from 6-8:30pm.

I need drivers with vehicles for the last week of October before the election 10/25 – 11/1 to help people get to the polls! Busing is free on election day but everyone does not get time that day to vote. I heard a rumor that Glad Tours may also be helping people to the polls! This will coincide with us knocking on doors to remind people to vote. Please send an email to [email protected] to be a driver and what evenings you can drive. Type driver in the subject. I would also love a coordinator for this short week long event!

If you need an absentee ballot, apply for one here.

I was featured in The Chronicle News, a locally owned Black newspaper.



There are only 5 more weeks until election. I have drastically cut down my work hours and will be knocking doors, encouraging people to vote in our local elections and not just for President. Talk to your neighbors!



Don’t forget to support The Crew of

Kathie Dunbar for Mayor

Oprah Revish for City Council Ward 2

And myself Claretta Duckett-Freeman for City Council at-large

Claretta For Lansing

http://clarettaforlansing.nationbuilder.com/