We Must Draw The Line!

Israel continues to carry out massacres across the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via QNN)

What happens in Gaza doesn't stay in Gaza. We've witnessed two full years of the most brutal tactics imaginable bent on the complete annihilation of over 2 million people. And now the wolves are on our own doorstep. Our rights are being systematically stripped away by the same people who brought us a genocide.

Amendment 4 & 5- Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures - Due Process of Law

ICE is storming their way onto our school campuses, into our workplaces and occupying our neighborhood streets. Making arrests with no charges and no due process is not only illegal, it puts us all at risk. Recent reports state 1200 people have gone missing from the detention center in Florida known as Alligator Alcatraz. Will Broadview be next? Can we trust the Dems or Repubs to do what’s necessary to halt our slide into fascism?

Amendment 1 - Freedom of Religion, Speech, the Press and the Right of the People to Peaceably Assemble

US nonviolent protests are routinely attacked in the name of law and order. There are no exceptions made for members of the press. And the state is deciding which religions are protected and which are not. In Italy, 1 million people went on strike and shut down all transportation to demand their government stand up for Gaza. Our recent boycott defending Jimmy Kimmel’s freedom of speech proved we are willing to flex our collective muscle. Protests, boycotts and strikes are expressions of that power and so is your vote. Those same politicians allowing ICE to have free rein, healthcare to be denied and censorship and surveillance to become the norm are also controlling your choices at the ballot box.

Preamble - We the People … establish Justice... promote the general Welfare … for the United States of America

Illinois has the 5th largest economy in the United States coming in at $1.148 trillion in 2024 and is home to 12.8 million people. Over 1.5 million people (11.9%) in Illinois live in poverty on $12,760 a year or less. That’s only about $1000 a month. As the cost our most basic necessities — like groceries, healthcare and housing — continues to skyrocket even those above the poverty line are struggling to hang on. A living wage, universal healthcare and real affordable housing promotes the well being of the general population. Our demands are constantly delayed and outright denied at the national, statewide and local levels. Why?

The Lesser Evil Strategy Put Us Here

It's insanity to continue doing the same thing again and again expect a different result. This strategy has failed. After nearly a century of hitting the brick wall built by the billionaire class we must do something different. This requires bravery and creative energy to break the barricade that denies us our democracy! Every tool is needed to dismantle this unjust system that ignores our basic needs and our voices. Running for office outside of the corrupt two-party machine is our only option now. Rank choice voting and equal ballot access is a proven solution but threatens the current political system. Lesser evil fear propaganda is preventing real change. Protest yes! Then volunteer and start organizing with us. Help the Green Party free us all from the death grip of the billionaires. Working class people must have a non-corporate owned voice in our government. We are all in this together so let's draw the line!