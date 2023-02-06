US Violence – Where Does it Originate?

US gun violence has become unbearable. Claims regarding the second amendment affect how federal, state and local governments enact gun safety regulations. A culture of death permeates Missouri’s history of racial terror lynchings and modern-day application of the death penalty.

A model municipal program in Ward 22 of St. Louis encourages communities to police themselves and reduce violence by training participants how to use deescalation tactics when intervening in confrontations. The colonial mode of production forms a violent parasitic relationship between Europeans vs. African people and other oppressed masses. This is particularly true for resource extraction from colonized humanity.

Featured speakers:

Frank Lawrence, Missouri Green Party

Elyse Max, Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, GP of Kansas City

Lisa Lagrone, Organization for Black Struggle

Mwezi Nidhamu Odom, African People’s Socialist Party

Ajamu Baraka, (moderator) Black Alliance for Peace, was the 2016 candidate of the Green Party of the US for Vice President.

Presented by the Gateway Green Alliance / Green Party of St Louis