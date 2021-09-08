Without Labor Nothing Prospers

On Monday September 6th, as Americans across the country honored workers on Labor Day, the Biden Administration allowed the Covid extended unemployment benefits to expire for about 10 million workers whose lives and livelihood have been ravaged for nearly two years by the Covid pandemic. At the same time the eviction moratorium has expired and the federal minimum wage has stagnated at $7.25 for over a decade.

In recent years U.S. has seen an unprecedented wealth and earning gap bloom at nearly the same rate as worker exploitation with the rise of the gig economy. This capitalist bubble of growth and concentrated profiteering is unsustainable by people or the planet we inhabit. We must reverse course to an economy of, for and by the people.

Back in 1877, as this nation was transitioning from Reconstruction to the rise of the Industrial Revolution, a movement of worker and class struggle started to grow, powered by the post-depression large-scale national workers’ strikes.

The solidarity that grew from this movement is still here today and only united together, the “working class” of our nation can transition this movement to policy and practice.

