Wood County, Ohio Green Party News

There's a lot to do and talk about. First, the Wood County Green Party is actively searching for a lawyer willing to take our case against the City in order to overturn the solar panel penalty. If any of you know a lawyer who may be willing, please respond to this email and let us know.

There have been a lot of protests and actions this summer, and there's no sign of a let up for the fall. A number of us went to Sylvania to support the Palestinian dance troupe, "From Rubble We Dance" back on September 3. It was an inspirational celebration of life and defiance. Our next protest in opposition to the genocide is tomorrow, 9/21 Main and Wooster, 3 to 4:30 PM.

There will also be a concert to benefit UNRWA, the United Nations agency that helps Palestineans. That's Saturday, 9/27 2-6 PM on the BGSU campus lawn. We are also asking people to take a moment and write to Bob Latta, telling him to stop our taxpayer funding of genocide.

You can send a letter by clicking HERE.

Our next regular pizza/meeting is Friday, September 26 at 6 PM, Joe's house. We've got a lot to talk about and a lot to do so please come.

Wood County Green Party's Voters' Guide

Right now, we are working on our annual Wood County Green Party's Voters' Guide. We need volunteers to research the candidates and issues so that we can advise people who want to apply the Green's Ten Key Values to their voting practices. That should be all of us. Please volunteer by responding to this Email. As good citizens, we're expected to know what and who we're voting for. It's hard to find the time for any of us to research all the candidates and issues, so working together as a team and sharing what we learned is better for everyone.

On a fun note, we've been invited to be in the Oak Harbor Apple Festival parade! It's in Ottowa County, October 11, and they would like us to bring our giant Earth Ball. We need about 6 people to do this right. It's fun and entertaining and we'll be spreading the Green message to a new county!

No Kings Day

The next major nationwide protest will be No Kings on October 18. More details will come in future emails, but mark your calendars, now!

We need donations. Our coffers are getting low, and it will cost about $200 to print up and distribute our Voters' Guide. Please send a check or money order to "Wood County Green Party," 517 S. Main Street, Bowling Green, OH, 43402.

As Trump tries to turn our country into a full on autocracy, it's more important than ever for Greens to stand up and resist, following our Ten Key Values and Four Pillars. Ecological Wisdom is in short supply as more Dems embrace nuclear power and Trump attempts to ban wind and solar power. Social Justice seems to further off than ever as DEI is criminalized by the federal government. The value of Non-Violence became crystal clear after the Kirk assassination. Killing political opponents is not only a horrible crime, it also doesn't work. Charlie Kirk's messages of racism and violence are being shouted louder than ever. Non-violence may seem too slow, but it is better. Don't be seduced by the Dark Side, reject violence.

The final Pillar is Grassroots Democracy. That's what the Green Party is all about. We need to get organized, get our ballot line back, and run candidates that push Green values, because, frankly, that's the only hope our Nation has of surviving the current authoritarian regime.

Thank you for being on the right side of this fight. Now please help us with your time and donations so we can beat back the anti-democratic forces that are threatening to tear this country apart.



Joe DeMare, Co-Chair

Wood County Green Party