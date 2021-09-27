Bidens Racist Immigration Policy

MINNEAPOLIS – The treatment of the Haitian immigrants at the Texas border is racist. The Chair of the Minnesota Green Party (MNGP) Trahern Crews sat down with members of the Haitian Green Party to discuss Joe Biden's racist immigration policies and the crisis in Haiti. Read the interview with the Green Party of Haiti here.

Green Party city council member Cam Gordon has worked hard on the Aquifer energy storage project and it has secured the much-needed funding for the aquifer energy storage project.

Contact your congressperson and tell them to pass HR40 now!

MN Green Chair Trahern Crews discussed the passage of the Hardel Sherrel Act which is a jail reform law that has not been charged in 100 years.

Del Shea Perry worked tirelessly to get this law passed which is named after her only son. Join us on Saturday, October 2 in Celebrating the historical passage of the Hardell Sherrell Act.

Recent incidents in Hasting Minnesota have some residents on edge and wanting to confront some of the racism that is happening in the city. Join us for a candid conversation about the issue on Wednesday, September 29.

The race for Saint Paul School Board is very important. Join us on Thursday, September 30 and ask the candidates questions that are important to you.

With the Bombing of Tulsa Oklahoma, The Destruction of the Rondo community via the I94 Freeway, and other examples like Rosewood we will discuss What America Owes Black Businesses on Friday, October 1.

Join us on Sunday, October 17 for a Minnesota Green Candidate Forum and Meet the Green Candidate & Fundraiser.

The Mayor's race in Saint Paul is heating up. Come out on Thursday, October 21 and ask the candidates questions about the issues that are important to you. Saint Paul Mayoral Candidate Forum

