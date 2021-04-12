Calling All Progressive Greens

Local leaders are needed for massive community organizing project

WARRENVILLE, IL – Are you ready to be the change? The Illinois Green Party has a massive community organizing project and we need your help! Since the project entails empowering local community groups, lots of leaders are needed. Sign-up to learn more or join a group at www.ilgp.org.

Green Party Series, Livestreams every Monday at 8:00 p.m. CST. The April 12th guest is Peter Schwartzman, mayor-elect of Galesburg, Illinois Green Party member, and 1st Green mayor in Illinois!

Organize with the Green Party! 2021 Spring Convention

April 17th 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. CST

One of our biannual Membership Meetings, our 2021 Spring Convention will include internal elections and party business in the morning and a series of workshops in the afternoon.

Following the Convention (and a dinner break) we will be hosting our Spring Fundraiser, with special guest Howie Hawkins, via ZOOM.

Tickets start at $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. RSVP TODAY! (Click Low Income Tickets in the event link.)

Zoom Fundraiser with Peter Schwartzman and Howie Hawkins

Proposed Agenda for ILGP Spring Convention/Membership Meeting

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.: Networking and Introductions

10:00 a.m. – 12 noon: Business meeting, By-Laws Amendment, Election of Officers and Delegates, 2022 and platform discussions.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.: Break ~ Enjoy Real Life

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Police Reform & Community Workshops

Enjoy and bring your favorite appetizer and beverage back at 7-8:30pm for a Zoom Fundraiser with Peter Schwartzman and Howie Hawkins.

Grow with the Green Party!

Join the Illinois Green Party in mass organizing efforts at www.ilgp.org/membership, or consider a donation for a good cause at www.ilgp.org/donate. Green Party does not take corporate contributions.

Live Green. Be Green. Never Settle.

With peace,

Illinois Green Party Outreach