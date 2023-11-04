Ceasefire Now!
Where We Stand on Palestine | Gaza
Hundreds of Green Party activists from around the Northeast and Midwest joined with a 100,000 people calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Other Greens marched around the county and across the Pacific to Seoul demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza.
Justin Paglino, Co-Chair of the Connecticut Green Party
A Ceasefire Now! rally in front of the Israeli Embassy in Seoul, South Korea
Jason Call, Green Party candidate for Congress, 2nd District, WA, participating in a #FreePalestine march in Seattle on October 21.
Members of the Green Party of New York
‼️HAPPENING NOW: Largest ever pro-Palestine rally in U.S. history in Washington D.C‼️ pic.twitter.com/PCjqZCztkV— ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) November 4, 2023
