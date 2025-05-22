Coalition For Palestine Activists Arrested In Portland Maine

18 people threatened with "chemical agents" & "you may get hurt" by Portland police

Demonstrating yet again that if you want corporate media to cover your direct actions there need to be arrests, 18 people sacrificed their freedom yesterday in Maine’s biggest city. Many of these people are my friends, both old and new. Because you meet the nicest people while working to bring public attention to those suffering under U.S. imperialism.

By Lisa Savage

May 22, 2025

Gaza is literally starving to death, and today is the day that the UN warned 14,000 babies will die of malnutrition. U.S.-Israel’s total blockade of Gaza while continuing to bomb is the humanitarian catastrophe of our day. If you’re not out in the streets about it, where are you?

One of those arrested says she heard police threaten violent arrest where “you could be hurt.” The city’s lawyers are gonna love that shit. If anyone captured that particular threat on video, please let me hear from you in the comments or via substack DM.

Besides starving, Gaza’s children are 70% of burn victims and presently have the highest rate of child amputees in the world. Israeli officials have explicitly said they are targeting children, even babies, in an attempt to eradicate Palestinians from their ancestral land.

Bringing attention to the infanticide is why Trish has a baby doll strapped to her front here as she is arrested.

Many of us will begin a 40 day fast today with the demands:

1) Aid into Gaza under the auspices of the UN and

2) No more weapons to Israel.

At the end of the 40 days if those demands have not been met, we will escalate. What will it look like? Maybe something like this on every busy street in every city where we are found.

Banner Photo

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN).

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/forgive-us-a-meditation-in-a-time-of-genocide-a-poem/