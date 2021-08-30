EcoAction for Candidates
Do you like this post?
On August 24, 2021, the EcoAction Committee of the Green Party hosted a webinar about about ways Green Party candidates can raise ecological issues such as the Green New Deal, clean air and water, public power, sustainability, and more in your elections. Learn about some campaign resources presently available and help identify needs for new ones.
Speakers included:
-
Mark Dunlea, Co-Chair of EcoAction and national campaign manager for Jill Stein for President in 2016 and GP candidate in 2018 for NYS Comptroller on the divestment issue;
-
Maureen Doyle, a member of her town’s local conservation commission in Massachusetts, who will discuss how to raise the climate issue locally;
-
Tony Ndege, former national co-chair of GPUS from North Carolina, who will speak on environmental racism and social justice issues and campaigning for public ownership of energy, utilities etc;
- Delilah Barrios, Texas Green Party Gubernatorial candidate;
- Kearni Warren, Green Party candidate Chester PA City Council.
Do you like this post?
Showing 1 reaction