Ecological Wisdom begins with Indigenous Wisdom!
The EcoAction Committee of the Green Party of the United States held an online webinar on Indigenous People’s Day on Monday, Oct. 11. Ecological Wisdom begins with Indigenous Wisdom!
Because of connection issues, the recording is in two parts.
Featured Speakers
Tom Goldtooth, Dine’/Dakota
Executive Director, Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN)
Co-founder, Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature (GARN)
Faithe Longo (Sunalei Hutsilvha)
Cherokee Sacred Pipe Carrier
Lifetime Green Party member
Founding member of the forming Indigenous Caucus
Howie Hawkins
2020 Green Party presidential nominee
Author 2010 Green New Deal
Mark Dunlea
Cochair, EcoAction Committee Green Party
Green Education and Legal Fund
Topics Discussed
Indigenous Ecological Wisdom
Green New Deal and Green Economic Bill of Rights
COP26
Rights of Nature
Declare a Climate Emergency and halt Fossil Fuel Infrastructure
