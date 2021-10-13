The EcoAction Committee of the Green Party of the United States held an online webinar on Indigenous People’s Day on Monday, Oct. 11. Ecological Wisdom begins with Indigenous Wisdom!

Because of connection issues, the recording is in two parts.

Featured Speakers

Tom Goldtooth, Dine’/Dakota

Executive Director, Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN)

Co-founder, Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature (GARN)

Faithe Longo (Sunalei Hutsilvha)

Cherokee Sacred Pipe Carrier

Lifetime Green Party member

Founding member of the forming Indigenous Caucus

Howie Hawkins

2020 Green Party presidential nominee

Author 2010 Green New Deal

Mark Dunlea

Cochair, EcoAction Committee Green Party

Green Education and Legal Fund

Topics Discussed

Indigenous Ecological Wisdom

Green New Deal and Green Economic Bill of Rights

COP26

Rights of Nature

Declare a Climate Emergency and halt Fossil Fuel Infrastructure