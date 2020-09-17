The Solution to Fires and Pandemics? Elect Greens
Saying 2020 has been an unusually challenging year is an understatement as the onslaught of environmental, social and health crises fill our daily lives.
California's recent lightning-sparked wildfires have brought the 2020 tally to well over 2 million acres of land burned and have forced tens of thousands of residents from their homes amidst a pandemic in full swing. We must acknowledge that this is the result of decades of destructive environmental policies dictated by the fossil fuel industry and a deep disregard for the Indigenous Nation's ancestral fire management practices for sustainable land stewardship. For centuries, Native nations of California have naturally managed small "good" fires in order to prevent devastating ones like the SCU Lightning Complex Fire and the currently raging Mendocino National Forest fire.
In addition to these fires affecting the health of the most vulnerable in our communities, the ongoing pandemic and its lingering economic and health consequences have been devastating for those without access to free healthcare.
A better world is possible, one where quality healthcare is universal, traditional wisdom is honored, wages meet our needs, fossil fuel greed is eliminated, and ecosystems are respected. The Green Party is building that world! One candidate at a time.
We are proud to bring you news about the many courageous California Green candidates who run for office to serve their communities with Green values. Please get to know them HERE and give them your support. Contact us about any other Green candidates running in your area.
Learn about all Greens in current and past elections by visiting the GPUS Elections Database webpage.
Meet Audra Walton For School Board Trustee, in Marina
DONATE - follow on Facebook @AudraMWalton4MPUSD
Meet Audra (she/her) - "I am a multi-generational resident of the Monterey Peninsula and as a young parent I was active in the school district while simultaneously managing a career with the Air Force and putting myself through college. Earning an AA in Social Sciences and a BA in Politics I moved on to become a Tax Professional and have been a community organizer throughout the greater Monterey Bay Area.
My focus is ensuring equity and parity across schools within the district, closing the digital divide, and facilitating distance learning during the Covid19 pandemic, while engaging and listening to the parents and stakeholders in our community."
Contact Audra to learn more and see how you can support her.
Check out Aidan's Interview with Howie Hawkins
hill.nationbuilder.com - DONATE - Volunteer - follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Medium Youtube @VoteAHill
Join Aidan Hill at a Candidate Forum by Berkeley Neighbors for Housing & Climate Action
Thursday, September 24, 6:00 p.m. (PDT) REGISTER HERE
Meet Aidan - (they/them) Since Aidan's journey to Berkeley, they joined the California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG) campaign developing legislation towards phasing out single-use plastics in California. As a response to the 2018 Paradise Fires and the longest government shut down in US History, Aidan has prioritized working with neighbors, small businesses, and student leaders developing emergency preparedness plans across the city of Berkeley to help prepare our community.
Meet Nicole Castor For Citrus Heights Council, District 1
castor4citycouncil.org - DONATE - Volunteer - follow on Facebook @nicole4citycouncil2020
Meet Nicole - "What I love most about our city is its affordability, low crime rates, and the enduring friendships we have with our neighbors. I moved to our home in Citrus Heights seventeen years ago and have raised my children (10 & 12 y.o.) here in the community! They go to the local schools and have formed lifelong bonds with the neighborhood kids they’ve grown up with."
Contact Nicole to learn more and see how you can support her.
Green Party's Ballot Access Challenged!
Help Howie and Angela Get on and Stay on Ballots
From the H20 Campaign: "Despite turning in far over the requirement (8,300), our ballot status in Pennsylvania has been challenged by the Democrats. This means that we must continue our fight for our democratic right to appear on the ballot and ensure that millions of voters have a real progressive choice in 2020!
Can you help us keep up the fight? We need help covering the legal fees in defending against these attempts to keep Greens off the ballot." Learn how you can help at Hawkins/Walker ballot access page.
To understand the depth of the corporate parties' voter suppression through and their coordinated campaign to remove the Green Party off state ballots watch this video by The Hill's Rising host Krystal Ball: "Dem WAR On Green Party Exposes Voter Suppression Hypocrisy".
Election Countdown: Only 47 Days Left!
Register to VOTE ~~~ Check Your Voter STATUS ~~~ How to VOTE
COVID is here to stay for a while so get your mask on!!
Make a $25 donation and we will send you this washable, durable, earth-friendly cotton mask that shows where we stand on Healthcare!
Make a donation then forward your email receipt to Barry Hermanson along with your address and you will receive your mask in the mail!
#HealthcareIsAHumanRight
Help us turn our Government Green!
>> VOLUNTEER . DONATE . ADVOCATE <<
Thank you,
Green Party of California