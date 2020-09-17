The Solution to Fires and Pandemics? Elect Greens

Saying 2020 has been an unusually challenging year is an understatement as the onslaught of environmental, social and health crises fill our daily lives.

California's recent lightning-sparked wildfires have brought the 2020 tally to well over 2 million acres of land burned and have forced tens of thousands of residents from their homes amidst a pandemic in full swing. We must acknowledge that this is the result of decades of destructive environmental policies dictated by the fossil fuel industry and a deep disregard for the Indigenous Nation's ancestral fire management practices for sustainable land stewardship. For centuries, Native nations of California have naturally managed small "good" fires in order to prevent devastating ones like the SCU Lightning Complex Fire and the currently raging Mendocino National Forest fire.

In addition to these fires affecting the health of the most vulnerable in our communities, the ongoing pandemic and its lingering economic and health consequences have been devastating for those without access to free healthcare.

A better world is possible, one where quality healthcare is universal, traditional wisdom is honored, wages meet our needs, fossil fuel greed is eliminated, and ecosystems are respected. The Green Party is building that world! One candidate at a time.

We are proud to bring you news about the many courageous California Green candidates who run for office to serve their communities with Green values. Please get to know them HERE and give them your support. Contact us about any other Green candidates running in your area.

Learn about all Greens in current and past elections by visiting the GPUS Elections Database webpage.

Meet Audra Walton For School Board Trustee, in Marina

Meet Audra (she/her) - "I am a multi-generational resident of the Monterey Peninsula and as a young parent I was active in the school district while simultaneously managing a career with the Air Force and putting myself through college. Earning an AA in Social Sciences and a BA in Politics I moved on to become a Tax Professional and have been a community organizer throughout the greater Monterey Bay Area.

My focus is ensuring equity and parity across schools within the district, closing the digital divide, and facilitating distance learning during the Covid19 pandemic, while engaging and listening to the parents and stakeholders in our community."

Contact Audra to learn more and see how you can support her.

Check out Aidan's Interview with Howie Hawkins

