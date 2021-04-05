Minneapolis City Council member Cam Gordon hosted a Ward 2 forum Green New Deal For Minneapolis this past week. The event included guest speakers Patrick Hanlon, Timothy DenHerder-Thomas, Alice Madden, Nina Axelson, Isaac Smith, Stacy Miller, and Charles Frempong-Longdon. To watch the forum, please visit Green New Deal For Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Recovery Act

Saint Paul City Council Member Jane Prince, Green Party of The United States Co-Chair Trahern Crews, and Dr. Uhuru Williams discuss reparations with Macalester College. To watch the conversation, visit Reparations Forum At Macalester.

Saint Paul Recovery Act LAC Applications

Those interested in being applicants for the Saint Paul Recovery Act can find the applications here:

Saint Paul Recovery Act LAC Application.

Biden Should Commit to 100% Emissions Cut by 2030 at Earth Day Summit

“Who led the industrial polluters to fight the rest of the world in Paris, five years ago, against lowering the climate target from 2 degrees C to 1.5 degrees? The United States, under Obama, Kerry, and Gore. And the U.S. defeated requiring countries to set firm emission reductions,” said Green Party National Co-Chair Trahern Crews.

“It is time to repeal the powers that Bill Clinton gave to the World Trade Organization to support corporate globalization. We must strip corporations of the power to veto national laws, especially those dealing with the environment and fair trade. We need the world to impose sanctions on any company and country that fails to take effective action to curb global warming,” said Hillary Kane, who serves on the Green Party’s Steering Committee.

Green Party of Minnesota Endorses BLM Minnesota's Spring Agenda

The Green Party of Minnesota and the Green Party of the United States are demanding Justice For George Floyd and the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. The Green Party of Minnesota fully endorses the Black Lives Matter Minnesota Spring Agenda. BLM Spring Agenda

Audrey Thayer speaks on Tribal Flags

According to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, the tribal membership for the Red Lake Nation is just over 10,000. The city of Red Lake, 35 miles north of Bemidji, is the tribe's largest community with 4,055 residents.





The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe's website states enrollment is at 9,509. The largest community in Leech Lake is Cass Lake with 633, which is 16 miles southeast of Bemidji.





On the White Earth Nation website, the enrollment is stated at more than 19,000 members. The largest city is Mahnomen, located 61 miles southwest of Bemidji, with 1,231 residents.

Ward 1 City Council member Audrey Thayer, a Native American herself, said she had received several messages from constituents encouraging the idea of representing those citizens and the tribal government with flags.

"The three nations that circle Bemidji have unique relationships with the city, county, state, and federal governments," said Thayer, a proponent of the proposal. "It isn't about a group of people or about race. It's about a government-to-government relationship."

Thayer also said the proposal was related to the city's history.

