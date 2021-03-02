Green Party accuses Pelosi, Democrats of trying to 'crush alternative parties'

The Green Party is accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of attempting to “crush alternative” political parties through campaign finance reform.

The party, which has long been blamed by Democrats for Hillary Clinton’s loss to former President Donald Trump in 2016, announced its opposition to H.R. 1 — Mrs. Pelosi’s signature electoral reform legislation.

By Haris Alic

March 1, 2021

Officially titled the “For the People Act,” H.R. 1 has been billed by House Democrats as a means to curb the influence of money and gerrymandering, though the 790-page bill also includes a bevy of liberal provisions from statehood for the District of Columbia to guaranteeing voting rights for felons.

A key provision of the bill relating to the public financing of presidential campaigns, however, raises the threshold to qualify for federal matching funds from $5,000 each in at least 20 different states to $25,000.

That has drawn the ire of third parties, with Green operatives calling it a “poison pill for democracy.”

Tony Ndege, the Green Party’s national co-chairman, accused Mrs. Pelosi and House Democrats on Monday of attempting to demolish “opposition” from outside the two-party system.

“How can they call this bill ‘For The People’ when they are silencing alternative parties at a time when more people than ever are demanding more political choice,” Mr. Ndege said in a statement