GPCA Supports the BDS Movement #Nakba77

The Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, has reached 77 years of mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians following the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Your action is needed now more than ever against Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people.

In long standing support, the Green Party of California's July 2022 statement officially announced it is joining the BDS movement, calling for the U.S. government to immediately and permanently halt all funding, munitions, and material support—both direct and indirect—to the Israeli military.

In a more recent October 2024 statement, we note that a full year into Israel's latest brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, the U.S. government bears direct responsibility for this genocide and the horrors of an occupation that has been ongoing for 77 years.

The BDS movement calls for everyone to T AKE ACTION:

Mobilize: Peacefully disrupt the status quo by blocking highways, occupying offices of complicit governments, and targeting military, tech, finance, and media institutions. Walkout: Inform your employer or school about your reasons and stage mass walkouts. If unable, consider calling in sick or leaving early to join mobilizations. Pressure: Organize boycotts against BDS priority targets and urge elected officials to impose immediate sanctions on Israel and complicit institutions.

For information on corporations profiting from the ongoing Israeli occupation, refer to the WhoProfits database where key targets include companies in the military-security, technology, energy, finance, diamonds, and agribusiness sectors that operate internationally.

The Green Party of Santa Cruz invites you to join us for a special screening of THE ENCAMPMENTS.

May 17th at 7:00 PM

The 418 Project, 155 S. River St., Santa Cruz

Watch the trailer on YouTube: The Encampments | Official Trailer

Following the film, there will be a facilitated discussion with Co-Director Michael Workman and local activists who will share local perspectives on the UCSC encampment, which was forcibly dismantled, resulting in prolonged legal battles for students and leading to the banning of Students for Justice in Palestine from the UCSC campus.



Co-sponsored by the Reel Work Labor Film Festival, Santa Cruz Jews for a Free Palestine, and the Green Party of Santa Cruz.

