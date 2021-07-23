Green Party of New Jersey co-sponsors March For Medicare For All

GPNJ Co-Sponsors national March For Medicare For All #M4M4ALL this Saturday, July 24!

TRENTON, NJ – We hope you are all staying safe while enjoying the summer! We've had a productive July so far with the Green Party US ANM last week, supporting our campaigns as they organize for this fall, the YES-Young EcoSocialists Caucus featured our Lt. Governor Candidate Heather Warburton and our Elections Committee held a meeting with independent candidates running this fall in New Jersey that are considering joining us! We have a few urgent events to alert you all to about with this Saturday's March For Medicare For All which we have co-sponsored! Our next State Meeting is this Sunday and we are hosting our first in person Potluck Picnic for everyone Aug 1!

We are proud to co-sponsor this national march being hosted in over 50 cities this Saturday, July 24. There are numerous Greens representing their state chapters and speaking at events across the country. Maybe this is why the mainstream media and even "progressive" Democrats are staying silent while grassroots activists organize this huge event.

We will have some Greens traveling to the main march in Washington, DC. Long time advocate for universal single-payer Medicare for All, Maryland's Dr. Margaret Flowers and New Jersey's own Medicare for All Activist, Geoffrey Ginter will be featured speakers. We invite everyone that is interested to come to DC to attend and support!

Sign up to attend the Washington DC march and their itinerary.

But wait there is more! We are also supporting the coalition efforts here locally with the Newark March For Medicare For All event. We invite you to join us and attend this Saturday at 11am to 2pm! Greens and our allies will march and we are working with the Newark organizers to have someone from the Hoffman/Warburton Campaign for NJ Governor/Lt. Governor speak. We ask if you can attend the Newark event to wear your green or white Green Party shirts and meet us at the start of the event at 11am up at 51 Park Pl Newark, NJ 07102 which is at the south end of Military Park, by Broad and Raymond. The march will end up outside the Horizon BCBSNJ Headquarters at 3 Penn Plaza, Newark, NJ 07101. Please share this event, meet us at the start or outside the HQ and bring your family!

Sign up to attend the Newark march and their itinerary.

We also setup a Facebook event to sign up for as well just to let us know a head count and to keep an eye out for you at the start.

https://fb.me/e/1AShft0PR

For almost eleven years now the Green Party has had universal single payer Medicare for All in our party platform and every Green that runs for office supports this as part of their mission! This is yet another major reason to leave the two mainstream parties behind and join us as we continue to fight for this each and every day! We hope you can attend this march in Newark or in Washington DC and ask you to carry a mask, hand sanitizer, water and respect social distancing.