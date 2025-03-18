Green Party Demands Release Mahmoud Khalil

The Green Party of the United States condemns the Trump administration’s threatened deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, an Algerian citizen Green Card holder targeted for his pro-Palestine activism. The Green Party also demands his immediate release, and that he be returned to New York City pending the resolution of his court case.

March 18, 2025

On March 8, agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) arrested Khalil in his home, revoked his Green Card and moved him to the LaSalle Detention Center in Louisiana. Khalil participated as a spokesperson in recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University. He is not known to have engaged in any unlawful activities and was not charged with any crime.

The administration has based their rationale for deportation on the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, whereby migrants may be removed if the Secretary of State deems that their presence is incompatible with U.S. foreign policy.

“This is a horrifying obstruction of the lawful exercise of First Amendment rights, and possibly an illegal move to revoke the status of a lawful resident of the United States,” said Jennifer Sullivan, Spokesperson for the Green Party National Women’s Caucus. “This action is a test for future use of the Act against a much broader segment of the population for protest of any kind."

Cassandra Lems, co-chair of the Green Party of the U.S. said: “Greens demand that ICE release Khalil immediately. We further call on the Administration to cease mass deportation efforts. It is a cruel effort to escalate the Trump administration's terrorism against immigrants.”

Joseph Naham, co-chair of the Green Party of the U.S. said: "Fascist policies don’t just brand anti-Zionist and anti-genocide movements as antisemitic—they weaponize this distortion to crush resistance itself. Enacting repression against those who oppose Zionism and genocide is not just complicity—it is an act of antisemitism, co-opting Jewish identity to shield apartheid and silence dissent.” He added, “Greens call on schools and protesters to refuse to be complicit in a federal government waging terror on students and immigrants, attempting to weaponize the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a 200-year-old relic of authoritarianism, to justify its crackdowns."

The Green Party platform states that “The Green Party stands firmly for social justice for all living in this country regardless of immigration status. Above all, policy and law must be humane. Anything less would be inconsistent with our Green Values, and with our nation’s values.” Further, “When the government has the power to deny legal rights and due process to one vulnerable group, everyone’s rights are at risk.”



The Justice Department is investigating whether Columbia University hid students sought by the US, Neumeister, Larry and Jake Offenhartz. Associated Press, March 15, 2025

Trump invokes 18th century law to speed deportations, judge stalls it hours later, Ricardi, Nicholas and Will Weissert. Associated Press, March 16, 2025

Green Party Platform: Pathway to Citizenship

Green Party Platform: The Palestinian/Israeli Conflict

