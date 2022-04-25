Green Party says U.S. complicit in Yemen humanitarian crisis; arms sales to Saudis must end

WASHINGTON, DC – Green Party leaders called on President Biden to take advantage of the April 2 cease-fire among warring parties in Yemen, to follow through on his promise to end support for all offensive operations, to end weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and to help end the blockade of Saudi warships off the coast of Yemen to allow humanitarian aid to enter the country. The war between the Saudi-led coalition and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

The U.S. has provided logistical and intelligence support and sold weapons to the coalition of Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia since 2015. As a result of the conflict and blockade, hundreds of thousands of people have died, including from indirect causes such as lack of food, health services and infrastructure. More than 17 million Yemenis are currently food insecure, t, and the number of people experiencing famine is expected to increase five-fold by the end of the year.

In February 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an end to U.S. support for Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen, a break from previous U.S. policy. Nevertheless, the United States has continued to sell weapons to countries in the region and has refrained from pushing Saudi Arabia to end its blockade on the coast of Yemen.

"President Biden must seize the opportunity offered by the cease-fire and make good on his promise," said Ahmed Eltouny, Co-Chair of the Green Party of the U.S. The war in Ukraine has resulted in heightened awareness of military activity throughout the world, renewing concern about the United States' role in facilitating the war in Yemen. Ending arms sales to the Saudis would be a major step in putting an end to the ability of warring parties to continue the war. Now is the time to stop the arms sales, stop the blockade, and support the warring parties' efforts to seek a diplomatic and fair resolution to end the war.

