Green Star News for July 2022

Working toward a future where people and planet are valued, and our government represents all of us

A guide to the PA Green Party ticket and some of each candidates’ top issues



By Harrison Cann, City & State PA, May 9, 2022

While most election talks are focused on red versus blue, there’s another color looking to get on the ticket in the Commonwealth: green.

The Green Party has fielded candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate in a crucial election year in PA. Despite the lack of electoral success for third parties, the Green Party is hopeful it can get its three candidates on the ballot in 2022. The party’s platform stands on four ideals: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom and social justice. The candidates are seeking to be an alternative for apathetic voters tired of the two-party gridlock in Harrisburg and Washington, DC.

Here are the Green Party candidates seeking nomination in the Commonwealth.

DiGiulio, 44, a former analytical chemist for the Department of Defense, is the co-founder of the Watchdogs of Southeastern Pennsylvania and the Better Path Coalition. From Upper Uwchlan Township in Chester County, she got involved in politics as a vocal opponent of the Mariner East pipeline. City & State spoke with DiGiulio in March when she first began her campaign and received the party’s endorsement. She stressed that outside of environmental concerns, the Green Party is focused on being the voice of the people rather than the voice of the party’s donors.

“It’s time to focus on the people 100%. We need basic human rights. There are people without clean water in 2022 in PA. That’s pretty pathetic,” she said. “I think third parties give people the option of something else, and I really think it’s necessary for getting our political party system straightened out.”

DiGiulio said that regardless of their electoral success, she hopes the Green Party can bring important issues to the forefront that aren’t normally talked about during elections. “If (Green politics) start to become part of the political conversation, I think that’s successful.”

Joining DiGiulio in her run for Harrisburg is Bagdes-Canning, mayor of Cherry Valley Borough in Butler County and a former vice president of the Grove City Education Association. Bagdes-Canning, also a co-founder of the Better Path Coalition, lost his previous attempt to run as a Green Party candidate for state representative in the 64th legislative district. Unlike DiGiulio, Bagdes-Canning has been involved in politics for decades. He started out on the Cherry Valley Borough Council in 1989 after one local council member died in a car accident. And more recently, he took over the role as mayor following the previous mayor dying due to COVID-19 complications. And having worked with DiGiulio in the past, he said he’s thrilled to campaign with her now.

He said his time in local politics revealed how many people avoid talking about difficult issues. “When a community can talk about silly or mundane stuff, but can’t talk about someone's voice … that tells me something about the state of our communities.” He added that local government plays an important role that’s often overlooked by the media, and that his focus would be on issues affecting people’s bottom line.

“That’s a sad thing … local governments are drying up, and even we have a tough time having enough people for a quorum,” he said. “The issues close to home don’t get enough attention.”

Richard L. Weiss is a lawyer from Allegheny County who previously ran unsuccessful Green campaigns for attorney general and the Court of Common Pleas in 2020 and 2021, respectively. In the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas special election, he received more than 41,000 votes but failed to pick up one of the 11 open seats. As an attorney, he says he supports criminal justice reforms such as ending cash bail, decriminalizing drug use and sex work, and establishing citizens’ police review boards.

WHAT’S NEXT

With the Green Party’s statewide slate set, candidates are looking to ensure their spot as minor political party nominees in November. . . . Their work is cut out for them to meet signature requirements to get on the ballot. In order to secure a spot on the ballot in the general election, each candidate must obtain 5,000 valid signatures by August 1.

read more...

PA Green News

Edited by Chris Robinson

Look at What Happens to Mothers in PA

By Christina "PK" DiGiulio, Green Party candidate for PA Governor

For women, it may seem as though our society is becoming more regressive and undemocratic. Because women have never had an equitable role in decision making, we have had to deal with the patriarchy. Now, more than ever, is time for women to step into our power.

The experience of being a woman is unique, and our voices must be heard while running for office. Women need things which are not being talked about from a feminine perspective in Harrisburg: universal healthcare -- including reproductive rights; equal pay for equal work; quality education for children; and freedom from fear of poverty, homelessness and hunger. I know that there are a lot of us who are well aware of how the patriarchy and the duopoly have treated us inequitably.

Healthy communities require healthy families

Just look at what happens to mothers in PA. Right now, women are afraid for their children. Will children be safe at school; will they be safe from the pandemic; will they be safe from violence on the streets? Family work is important and should be paid adequately to achieve economic equity

We need more women in office, who will say "No" to the fossil fuel companies which are polluting our air, land and water. Right now, Harrisburg is ignoring data about our health. Mothers would never do that!

I am running for Governor of PA to say "No" to the pollution which adversely affects childhood development and fetal health. "No" to contamination which harms our children's education ability. We need more women in office calling for research that improves health -- not research into making harmful corporations more profitable

...read more

PA Climate Convergence Day of Action

Chair Doug Mason, Centre County Green Party, told GREEN STAR, “I was one of ten protesters in the PA House of Representatives chamber in Harrisburg on 6/13. Two tried to unfurl a 20 foot by 30 foot banner that read, ‘You Take Bribes, The World Dies,’ while we all loudly chanted the same slogan repeatedly.

Green Party candidate for PA Governor, Christine “PK” DiGiulio, was one of those with the banner during the House session. Me and two others showered the legislators with 203 one-dollar bills (one for each Representative) from the visitors gallery as well. Each bill had a message in marker, such as ‘Climate Action Now’ or ‘Pass the Gift Ban.’

Two were arrested and charged with criminal trespass, while the other eight, including me, were tossed out of the Capitol building and threatened with trespassing charges if we returned to the area. This was the first of a series of actions planned by the newly formed PAC (Pennsylvania Action on Climate). Ten others were arrested for occupying rabidly anti-environmental PA Sen. Gene Yaw’s office, including Green Party candidate for PA Lt Governor Michael Bagdes-Canning.”

Stop Banking the Bomb

Green Party of Allegheny County Facebook page says, “The weather is always good when you are outside trying to rid the world of nuclear weapons. Yesterday (6/4) we were in Wilkinsburg, PA. We will not end this campaign until PNC Stops Banking the Bomb! ...read more

Campaign Updates

Only Time Will Tell If We Stand The Test of Time

By Chris Robinson

Well, friends, we are down to the wire. I remember when Van Halen sang (1985), "Only time will tell if we stand the test of time." That is exactly where you and the Green Party are right now. Will you help our candidates get on the 2022 General Election ballot? Or will you close the door on them and pretend you cannot hear their cries for help?

We have three activist candidates running state-wide this year, and they need your help. Please down-load a Green Party nomination paper and ask your friends to sign, https://www.gpofpa.org/2022_petition

It is now or never, so please do it NOW ! !

Then return the nomination paper to your county Green Party or to GPPA Green Wave, P.O. Box 59524, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

National ‌Green‌ ‌News

Edited by Noah Alter

Green Party Calls for Real Systemic Solutions to Violence in Wake of Uvalde Mass Shooting

It is the time that we, as a nation, regardless of political affiliation, come to terms with the fact that we have a serious problem with gun violence. Furthermore, it is time that we realize that thoughts & prayers do not deliver. This may come as a surprise to many, namely those who are unwilling to wake up to reality, but the U.S. ranks second on the list of countries with the highest number of gun deaths. In 2021, 45,011 Americans alone died of gunshot wounds with a total of 692 mass shootings.

"It is necessary to implement strategies guided by research on risk factors that contribute to violence, easy access to healthcare, and community-based programs to support families such as developing and evaluating programs and settings in schools, workplaces, prisons, neighborhoods, clinics, and other relevant contexts to prevent violence," said Green Party of the United States Steering Committee Co-Chair Margaret Elisabeth (Washington). . . .

Unfortunately, under our two-party system, we have become immune to the nightly breaking news, presenting the daily round of gun violence. It is as if we accept this caliber of death as a normal daily occurrence. Sadly, NRA-backed politicians firmly believe that putting more guns on the streets by equipping teachers with a Glock is somehow going to solve the problem, specifically school shootings. Rather, we must heavily fund mental health programs; focus on equipping teachers with highlighters, pencils, and notebooks rather than a Glock; and enforce common sense gun laws. It’s time that we, as a nation, come together to combat needless gun violence.

The Green Party implores all of you to mobilize your friends and neighbors and hold legislators accountable for their unwillingness to prioritize the health and well-being of their constituents. Together, we will prioritize people over profit!

...read here

Global Green News

Edited by Hal Brown

U.N. warns of catastrophic food crises due to war and “climate shocks”

For a fourth consecutive year, East Africa has seen very little rainfall causing severe disruption in food supplies. In this region Somalia is a country that has faced war and poverty for decades, and has reported 448 deaths from malnutrition so far this year.

“Somalia is in danger of entering an unprecedented fifth consecutive failed rainy season, meaning hundreds of thousands of people face the risk of famine. Famine cost the lives of 260,000 Somalis in 2010-2011. This cannot be allowed to happen again in 2022,” said Adam Abdelmoula, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator.

...read more

35th European Green Party Council to address security, climate and social crises

The Greens gathering in Latvia finished with the election of the next party committee. Benedetta de Marte was the newly-elected secretary general of the EGP. De Marte closed with a speech that was crucial to understand her purposes for the future: “Our mission in Europe is to fight against the climate crisis, for feminism, transforming the economy and protecting the law . . . . We have big challenges ahead. We need to listen to them, stay united, and take advantage of the great successes our Greens in government are achieving.”

...read more

G7 countries reach agreement on phase out of coal

On May 26 and 27, the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers held a meeting in Berlin. . . . The meeting was led by the German Federal Minister for the Environment and Consumer Protection, Steffi Lemke, and the German Federal Minister for the Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck (Green Party). . . . Ministers have demanded that the World Bank and other international investors commit to stop financing coal. Moreover they agreed to end financing for any foreign fossil fuel projects at the end of this year.

The declaration also included provisions on transport. The high degree of decarbonization of the road sector will mean, among other things, that sales of electric cars will increase by the end of the decade. However, it was emphasized that the key to substantial change is sustainable transport, i.e. based on a significant and increased role of public transport. ...read more

GPPA Meeting Dates:

All State Web Conferences will be 12 Noon to 4:00pm

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Sunday, November 13, 2022 Green Party of Pennsylvania Communications Team Issue Credits

EDITORS: Noah Alter, Hal Brown and Chris Robinson

CONTRIBUTORS: Michael Bagdes-Canning, Christina "PK" DiGiulio, Doug Mason, and Eddie Van Halen

LAYOUT: Hal Brown, Sheri Miller and David Ochmanowicz

