Greenline — December 6, 2021

Attention Climate Organizers! EcoAction Committee Hosting 12/15 Webinar on "Real Zero Carbon Emissions vs. Net Zero: The Difference Means Everything"

The EcoAction Committee of the Green Party of the United States will hold a webinar why we most organize for the goal of Real Zero greenhouse gas emissions rather than Net Zero. The webinar will be on Wednesday, December 15 on zoom at 8 PM ET. (Registration required)

Featured speakers will be David Schwartzman and Mike Ewall. David Schwartzman, a member of the DC Statehood Green Party, is a professor emeritus of biology at Howard University and the author of Life, Temperature, and the Earth. David and his older son Peter Schwartzman (Mayor of Galesburg, IL and member of the Illinois Green Party) just published a paper entitled "Can the 1.5 °C warming target be met in a global transition to 100% renewable energy?" Their book website is theearthisnotforsale.org.

Mike Ewall is the founder and director of Energy Justice Network, a national support network for grassroots community groups fighting dirty energy and waste industry facilities.

Big Polluters’ idea of “net zero” is part of their agenda to protect deeply unjust global systems, distract from taking real climate action, and evade responsibility for the climate while continuing to pollute.

At Least 22 Greens Win Office in November Elections, Over 40 Victories for 2021

Congratulations to all Greens who won elected office last month, including Maine Green Independent Party candidates Anna Trevorrow and Scott Harriman winning city council races in Portland and Lewiston (the state’s first- and second-most populous cities, respectively).

Trevorrow, who ran while holding an elected seat on Portland’s school board, credited her win to “a strong ground-campaign, in which I had 837 conversations with voters, promoting a vision for Portland that is accessible to the working class and enacts policy through an equity lens." Harriman pledged to represent his district “proudly and to the best of my ability on the City Council” in Lewiston, where he ran on supporting fully-funded public schools, equity in education and environmental health in the district.



In Minneapolis, MN, Green candidate Samantha Pree-Stinson became the first Black Woman to be elected to the city’s Board of Estimation & Taxation.

We feel overwhelming gratitude for all of our 2021 Green candidates! We will support those in elected office in the vital work of representing their communities while putting Green policies into action. We hope those who did not win office will lend their experiences and skills to future campaigns and organizing.

COP26 Agreements Will Lead to Climate Collapse

Greens rebuke false solutions from world leaders, call for a Global Green New Deal

The Green Party of the United States said that the COP26 world climate summit in Glasgow failed to produce the radical action scientists say is needed to avoid climate collapse, and that the only way for humanity to prevent catastrophe for life on Earth is a global Green New Deal.

“The world’s political leaders in Glasgow paid lip service to the need for effective climate action while working behind closed doors to protect the profits of fossil fuel companies and their own campaign contributions. Led by President Biden, the industrial polluters most responsible for the climate crisis continued to refuse to accept their responsibility for climate reparations to the countries most damaged by burning fossil fuels. The U.S. worked with China and India to weaken the language related to moving away from coal plants and subsidies for fossil fuels,” said Green Party National Co-Chair Chris Stella.

With over 25 years of COP gatherings failing to produce real climate solutions, the Green Party said direct action by climate organizers is needed to halt fossil fuel use. “We have no reason to believe corporate-funded politicians — especially from the U.S. — will voluntarily act to provide future generations with a chance for decent lives,” said Green Party National Co-Chair Margaret Elisabeth.

Greens’ Elections Observer in Venezuela Impressed by “Advanced,” “Fair and Democratic” Process

Reporting from Venezuela as an on-site elections observer in Caracas, Green Party of the United States National Co-Chair Ahmed Eltouny has attested to a technologically impressive and rigorously secure exercise in democracy. Eltouny, in addition to observers from the European Union (EU), was present during regional elections for state governors, mayors and city councils, which were conducted nationwide.

The Maduro Government invited international observers from throughout the world to witness how Venezuelan elections are conducted. Eltouny agrees with former President Jimmy Carter’s praise for the advanced technical features of Venezuela’s voting process, including:

a fingerprint identification scan to help minimize fraud

immediately after casting their ballot via voting machine, voters receive a paper receipt, which they then deposit in a secure box at the polling station

after a polling station closes, the paper receipts are then hand-counted in a process that is open to the public to observe

this hand count must match exactly to the machine-counted vote

“There’s really very, very small risk in terms of any kind of foul play in these elections and I am very impressed with what I have seen so far,” said Eltouny, who observed the voting process at three different polling sites. “Despite the massive sanctions that Venezuela must deal with, it is amazing that they are able to utilize advanced technologies and anti-fraud measures that we can’t come close to in the U.S.”

WATCH: "Nonviolence in a Violent World" With Dr. Jill Stein, Ajamu Baraka and More

Make sure you check out the video on demand of this amazing panel discussion with insights on nonviolent resistance in the struggles for peace, labor and climate justice.

With speakers:

Ajamu Baraka, Black Alliance for Peace

Allen McGonagill, Extinction Rebellion

Christopher Velazquez, Veterans for Peace

Henry Stoever, PeaceWorks Kansas City

Haeden Wright, UMWA Auxiliary Locals #2368/#2245 President, Union Supporter



North Carolina Green Party Members Support Walmart Worker Black Friday Action

On Black Friday, several workers from the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Mooresville, NC clocked out, submitted a petition for better working conditions and benefits to their management and walked out chanting. They were joined by other coworkers, several NC Green Party members, and support from NC RaiseUp, IWW, PSL and other organizations.

Footage from the walk out action received surprisingly good press coverage and social media coverage went viral all across the country with a reach of hundreds of thousands. The walk-out was one of a record number of Black Friday labor actions as part of a wave of strikes which have rocked the globe in recent months in the wake of soaring prices when the world's richest people have seen their wealth skyrocket since the beginning of the pandemic.

WATCH: Gateway Greens in Missouri Host "Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination" Panel Discussion

Featuring Speakers:

Wisconsin Green Party Co-Chair Calls Rittenhouse Verdict "Bright Green Light For Vigilantism"

Wisconsin Green Party (WIGP) Co-Chair Jo’Nathan Kingfisher said the not-guilty verdict in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse “is a bright green light that it is open season on political targets.”

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

The verdict “is a clear message for political vigilantes to go intimidate and instigate, trying to get a reaction and try to kill in the name of self-defense,” Kingfisher said.

Rittenhouse’s “transformation”

After accepting millions of dollars for his defense from right-wingers, law enforcement officials, and gun rights activists, then rushing to give multiple post-verdict interviews to Fox News pundits, Rittenhouse now wants you to believe that he supports Black Lives Matter.

PA Green Party Endorses Shut Down of Berks County Detention Center

Meeting virtually on November 14, elected delegates to the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) unanimously endorsed the Shut Down Berks Coalition. The coalition is a group of organizations and individuals demanding the closure of the Berks County Family Detention Center (BCRC) in PA and an end to the practice of imprisoning immigrant families in the U.S.

The endorsement was requested by Jay Walker (Allegheny County), a member of the GPPA Steering Committee.

Henry Conoly (Montgomery County), who is seeking GPPA endorsement for U.S. Congress District 1, said, "The inhumane and destructive detention and separation of children from their families must be stopped. These detention centers are known for their horrid conditions which leave children and families at risk of contracting disease, suffering from malnourishment, and potentially loss of life. We must close these facilities, and begin to bring these families back together while giving them access to our country."

Banking and Monetary Reform Committee Publishes November Edition of "Greening The Dollar" Newsletter

From the Newsletter:

“While the Covid-19 pandemic devastated large chunks of the economy & put millions out of work, extraordinary government measures aimed at mitigating the economic blow have also boosted the fortunes of the wealthy by pushing down interest rates & driving a massive stock market rally. Global financial wealth soared to a record high of $250 TRILLION in 2020." —Reuter’s News Service: 10-15-21.

And we know where the lion's share of that went, to the owners of BlackRock and Vanguard.