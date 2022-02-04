GreenLine — February 04, 2022

WATCH: Green Party Party Officeholders Livestream

The Green Party's Coordinated Campaign Committee hosted Green officeholders Anna Trevorrow (Portland, Maine City Council) and Peter Schwartzman (Mayor of Gaylesburg, Illinois) for a live conversation about how they ran winning campaigns and the challenges and inspiration they've encountered while holding elected office.

Watch online and share...



Stop the Saber-Rattling! Greens Call for Immediate Diplomacy to Resolve Ukraine Crisis

Green Party leaders called on the Biden administration to immediately cease escalating military tensions and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

In response to fear of Russian military incursion into Ukraine, this week U.S. troops from a number of bases across the country have been put on high alert for possible deployment to Europe, and the U.S. has sent a second batch of weapons to Ukraine. Paramilitaries trained by the CIA in the U.S. are reportedly advising counterparts in eastern Ukraine, even while Democrats in Congress are fast-tracking for passage this week a bill for $500 million more in weapons for Ukraine.

Dr. Jill Stein Interviewed on FEC Battle, Alternative Parties, Climate Change and More Jill made an appearance on comedian Ron Placone's Get Your News On With Ron this week. She gave the latest news on how she's fighting back against the FEC's attempt to punish her for running for president in 2016, along with why we must fight for more political choices and voices outside of the two-party oligarchy.

Greening the Dollar Newsletter For January, 2022

Greening the Dollar is the newsletter of the Green Party's Banking and Monetary Reform Committee. This month's issue features:

1. The Shifting Context of Profit Making

2. PART 8 THE MONEY MATRIX: Rockefeller and the Origins of U.S. Pharmaceutical Industry

3. Incentive for War

4. Cleptocurrency: Bandwagon to Oblivion

Greens Call out Democratic Party for Once Again Killing California’s Hopes for Single-Payer Healthcare Despite the Democratic Party’s super-majorities in both houses of the legislature, CalCare (AB 1400), the California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act, was pulled on Monday, January 31, just before the Assembly floor vote, by its primary author, Assemblymember Ash Kalra. He cited the need to gather more support from Democratic Assemblymembers as the reason, but his action denied voters the opportunity to learn where their representatives stand on the bill. The fact that the majority of California Democratic Assemblymembers do not support a single-payer system when the vast majority of their constituents do is inexcusable. Read more...

News From The Green Party of Virginia Highlights include:

GPVA Adopts New Bylaws Affecting Membership and Dues

GPVA Wins Federal Court Case against Virginia Board of Elections