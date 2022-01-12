Greenline — January 12, 2022
|
Save The Date! Webinar With Green Elected Officials on January 25th
Our Coordinated Campaign Committee has an exciting webinar and livestream coming up on Tuesday, January 25 at 9pm ET featuring newly-elected Greens from across the country!
These Greens will talk about the winning strategies and methods that enabled them to beat the corporate parties and how they are representing their communities in elected office.
Registration will be available soon, keep an eye on the calendar at gp.org for more details as they develop!
—Michael O'Neil, GreenLine Editor and Green Party Communications Manager
|
Illinois Green Party supports the Chicago Teachers Union
The Illinois Green Party (ILGP) wholeheartedly supports the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) in its struggle with the Chicago Public Schools over in-person learning and school safety.
The CTU, naturally, took a stand to help protect its members from contracting the Coronavirus, but in doing so it also protected the health and safety of the children in the public schools and their families.
Read more...
Green Party of Philadelphia Featured in the News
Last week, the Green Party of Philadelphia had a featured opinion piece in the Philadelphia Weekly talking about the endemic corruption in local politics, following the conviction of City Council representative (and Democrat) Bobby Henon.
Read and share their argument for why the corporate parties are addicted to graft and why we need a Green alternative!
Green Party of Wisconsin Campaigning Against PFAS Water Pollution
The Wisconsin Green Party supports regulations to limit the amount of cancer-causing PFAS chemicals in our water. These so-called “forever chemicals” are clearly linked to life-threatening diseases, and even tiny trace amounts can cause deadly harm to human and animal health.
Greens are calling on all Wisconsinites to submit public comments to the Department of Natural Resources by the deadline of Tuesday, January 11th, supporting the strictest possible rules to reduce the amount of PFAS in our water as close as possible to zero.
Read more...
Mountain Party of West Virginia Calling For 2022 Candidates
The Mountain Party is recruiting qualified candidates to run for elected office across West Virginia. Many seats are up for election in 2022. While much of the conversation is largely placed on the State Legislature, they are paying special attention to local races such as Board of Education and Conservation District Supervisor. Winning local level races is the foundation for the Mountain Party to achieve bigger wins in the future.
The Mountain Party is seeking candidates with the desire to run a successful campaign and engage voters. Experience in public speaking, administration and planning, along with a comprehensive understanding of financial reports and budgets, is very highly recommended.
Read more...
Pacific Green Party Hosting February Campaign Skillshare
This online, campaign skillshare will focus on media, communications and fundraising.
Green Party of the United States
Showing 1 reaction