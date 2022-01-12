Greenline — January 12, 2022

Illinois Green Party supports the Chicago Teachers Union

The Illinois Green Party (ILGP) wholeheartedly supports the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) in its struggle with the Chicago Public Schools over in-person learning and school safety.

The CTU, naturally, took a stand to help protect its members from contracting the Coronavirus, but in doing so it also protected the health and safety of the children in the public schools and their families.



Green Party of Philadelphia Featured in the News

Last week, the Green Party of Philadelphia had a featured opinion piece in the Philadelphia Weekly talking about the endemic corruption in local politics, following the conviction of City Council representative (and Democrat) Bobby Henon.

Read and share their argument for why the corporate parties are addicted to graft and why we need a Green alternative!

Green Party of Wisconsin Campaigning Against PFAS Water Pollution

The Wisconsin Green Party supports regulations to limit the amount of cancer-causing PFAS chemicals in our water. These so-called “forever chemicals” are clearly linked to life-threatening diseases, and even tiny trace amounts can cause deadly harm to human and animal health.

Greens are calling on all Wisconsinites to submit public comments to the Department of Natural Resources by the deadline of Tuesday, January 11th, supporting the strictest possible rules to reduce the amount of PFAS in our water as close as possible to zero.

Mountain Party of West Virginia Calling For 2022 Candidates

The Mountain Party is recruiting qualified candidates to run for elected office across West Virginia. Many seats are up for election in 2022. While much of the conversation is largely placed on the State Legislature, they are paying special attention to local races such as Board of Education and Conservation District Supervisor. Winning local level races is the foundation for the Mountain Party to achieve bigger wins in the future.

The Mountain Party is seeking candidates with the desire to run a successful campaign and engage voters. Experience in public speaking, administration and planning, along with a comprehensive understanding of financial reports and budgets, is very highly recommended.

Pacific Green Party Hosting February Campaign Skillshare This online, campaign skillshare will focus on media, communications and fundraising. Visit Pacific Green Party of Oregon to register & for full details