May Day GreenLine For May 01, 2022

Green Party says U.S. complicit in Yemen humanitarian crisis; arms sales to Saudis must end

WASHINGTON – Green Party leaders called on President Biden to take advantage of the April 2nd cease-fire among warring parties in Yemen, to follow through on his promise to end support for all offensive operations, to end weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and to help end the blockade of Saudi warships off the coast of Yemen to allow humanitarian aid to enter the country. The war between the Saudi-led coalition and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

The U.S. has provided logistical and intelligence support and sold weapons to the coalition of Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia since 2015. As a result of the conflict and blockade, hundreds of thousands of people have died, including from indirect causes such as lack of food, health services and infrastructure. More than 17 million Yemenis are currently food insecure, over 2 million children are now acutely malnourished, and the number of people experiencing famine is expected to increase five-fold by the end of the year.



Poor People's Caucus (In Formation) Informational Meeting May 5th, 8pm ET

An informational meeting will be held by the forming Poor People's Caucus on "Why a Poor People's Caucus?" this Thursday, May 5th at 8 PM ET/7 CT/6 MT/5 PT/2 HI.

Leading Green activists on poverty issues will speak at the event, including Cheri Honkala and Galen Tyler, with Q&A.

Questions? email Diversity Committee Liaison to the Poor People's Caucus work group Belinda Davis.

PA Lt. Gov Candidate Michael Bagdes-Canning: "Only the Green Party climate plan rises to the emergency" "On September 7, 2021, Joe Biden said of climate science, 'So, folks, we’ve got to listen to the scientists and the economists and the national-security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. And that’s not hyperbole. That is a fact. They’ve been warning us, the extreme weather would get more extreme over the decade, and we’re living in real time now.' You can sense his urgency, no? Yet on April 11, 2022, Biden’s Interior Department reopened public lands for drilling. This was on the heels of his, now blocked, plan to auction 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to the homicidal fossil fuel extractors and his equally disastrous plan to export more gas to Europe." Read more... GPFL Annual Membership Meeting May 28-29th Presentations, workshops and officer elections. Read more... May 4 Webinar: Ukraine, Fossil Fuels and Unanswered Questions The Gateway Greens host: What does the Ukraine War tell us about the challenges of humanity’s urgent need to reduce fossil fuel usage? How does the war reflect colonialism and racism? How well is President Zelensky coping with opposition political parties and the Azov Battalion? Join us for a discussion of Ukraine’s history, Joe Biden’s role in that history, the 2014 coup, the risk of nuclear weapons use and NATO's actions, as well as how the media affects our perceptions of the war. What is the key for bringing peace to Ukraine? May 04, 2022 at 7:00pm Central Time Register online...