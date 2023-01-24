Greens and Groups Call on Biden to Sign Nuclear Ban Treaty on 2nd Anniversary and 2023 Doomsday Clock Announcement

DC Statehood Green Party member David Schwartzman joined members of NuclearBan.us at The White House on Sunday to celebrate delivery of the Letter to President Biden which calls on the President to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on the 2nd anniversary of Entry Into Force (EIF) just two days before The Doomsday Clock was set to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it had ever been in its over-75 year history.

Green Party of Florida

January 24, 2023

To highlight the critical importance of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, Green Party of Florida and Green Parry of New York State convened, Forum on the Threat of Nuclear Weapons on 2nd Anniversary of the UN Nuclear Ban Treaty. Greens and allies from across the nation joined the online event including former U.S. presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein, Vicki Elson of Nuclear Ban US, Helen Jaccard of the Veterans For Peace Golden Rule Project, Gloria Mattera of Green Party New York State, Haig Hovaness cochair of the Green Party of the United States’ Peace Action Committee (GPAX), Madelyn Hoffman cochair of Green Party Peace Action, Rose Roby campaign manager of the former Matt Hoh for Senate Campaign, North Carolina Green Party and Sunalei Hutsilvha, Green Party of California and Cherokee Pipe Carrier.

A two-person reading of excerpts of The Nuclear Ban Treaty gave a comprehensive survey of crucial aspects contained within.

Calls to Action were shared including:

SIGN THE LETTER TO BIDEN

https://www.nuclearban.us/action-alert-write-to-president-biden/



Lobby your representatives on legislative initiatives:

SHARE THE 2023 DOOMSDAY CLOCK ANNOUNCEMENT

On Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM Eastern Time The Doomsday Clock was placed at 90 seconds to midnight to reflect the increased threats of extinction that humanity and Earth life is facing including the nuclear threat in part due to the war in Ukraine. Help spread public awareness.

Announcement statement

2023 Doomsday Clock Announcement

MEET THE BOAT, SUPPORT THE GOLDEN RULE!

The Historic Golden Rule Peace Boat is on an anti-nuclear educational and humanitarian voyage to promote Veterans For Peace calls to stop the war machine and abolish nuclear weapons. Miami-Dade Greens enjoyed their time and meals with the crew. Please check out the route, meet them at their scheduled stops sailing up the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S. and find out how you can support the effort at http://www.vfpgoldenruleproject.org.

Additional Resource links:

Two-person reading of Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - The States Parties to this Treaty, excerpts.

https://www.nuclearbantreaty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/TPNW-text-excerpts.docx

Full document at https://www.un.org/disarmament/wmd/nuclear/tpnw/

www.nuclearbantreaty.org

www.icanw.org

https://www.gp.org/green_party_supports_treaty_to_ban_nuclear_weapons

The Green Party of Florida STATEMENT ON THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND ON THE TREATY ON THE PROHIBITION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS

January 22, 2023

https://www.gp.org/existential_threat_of_nuclear_weapons