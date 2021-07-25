M4M4All – These are so inspiring

Yesterday, Greens across the country joined or co-organized events to support the grassroots #M4M4ALL day of action.

No other national political party matches our commitment to healthcare as a human right. Improved, expanded Medicare-For-All has been in our platform for decades.

Candidates and elected officials in the corporate-dominated parties flirt with supporting Medicare-For-All, then back-peddle once elected, or once it comes up for a legitimate vote.

How many have unnecessarily suffered, died or had to grieve a loved one, due to lack of access to healthcare, kept from them by greed for corporate profits and lobbyist donations?

We hope you will donate to the Green Party today, because the Parties of War and Wall Street will never deliver on massively popular policies like Medicare-For-All that can save or improve millions of lives unless we continue to run candidates and win campaigns.

We hope you find these photos of Green organizers at #M4M4ALL events as inspiring as we do:

Green Party of Allegheny County

2016 Green Party US Senate Candidate and former Green Party National Co-Chair Dr. Margaret Flowers

Former Green Party National Co-Chair Gloria Mattera (seen here with journalist Aaron Matte)

Green Party New York City Council Candidate and NYC #M4M4ALL event organizer Edwin DeJesus

Green Party of Ohio

and many, many more!

Improved Medicare-For-All is a direct to challenge to corporate interests — putting the people before the profits. If we're going to win it, we need a party and candidates who have pledged to always put people before profits. That means refusing corporate money and depending on grassroots support from everyday people like you. Please donate today!

