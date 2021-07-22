Medicare 4 All March - July Newsletter from Texas

HOUSTON – Join Green Party of Texas (GPTX) candidate for Governor, Delilah Barrios, on Saturday July 24th between 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at the Medicare 4 All March in Austin at 1100 Congress Ave. Help us tell lawmakers that we will not rest until we have a universal, single-payer healthcare system!

As 2022 approaches, GPTX is calling for candidates for ALL ballot positions. We will hold a Prospective Candidate Information event on August 28, so please attend to have your questions answered.

While GPTX fights to help Greens get on the ballot in Texas, the two-party establishment demonstrates exactly why public utilities should not be in the hands of private interests. Greens are committed to advancing an eco-socialist perspective to push back against the capitalist duopoly.

