North Carolina Green Party supports Amazon workers

PITTSBORO, NC – Over the past several weeks, the North Carolina Green Party has been active in supporting the Bessemer, Alabama Amazon warehouse worker vote to organize under the representation of the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Workers Union (RWDSU). This potentially historic campaign, nicknamed “Organize #BAmazon”, began as a bold effort by predominantly black workers who first formed the “Bamazon Workers Union”; it is the first Amazon unionization vote in over six years and could become Amazon’s first organized facility in the United States. A “YES” vote victory would have a tremendous symbolic impact and could change momentum in the largely unorganized US South by showing everyday people, nationally and internationally, what truly is possible when workers unite.

On Saturday, February 20, several NCGP members participated in #BAmazon Solidarity actions coordinated by the Southern Workers Assembly outside of Amazon warehouses in Charlotte, Kernersville (Triad), Raleigh, Durham and elsewhere. We held signs and participated in distributing flyers to Amazon workers about the Bessemer warehouse vote during their shift change. In general, the Amazon employees who stopped to take flyers were extremely receptive, and many were unaware of such unionization efforts, particularly in the South.

During the height of the pandemic, while millions of frontline employees were working in extremely dangerous conditions, many becoming infected with Covid-19, top-paid white collar employees were overwhelmingly allowed to work from home and Jeff Bezos was making an average 13 million dollars an hour. In fact, on more than one occasion, Bezos raked in 13 billion dollars in one day. While the vast majority of the world has been dealing with the fallout from the pandemic and the greatest global recession since the Great Depression, the 660 richest billionaires have added over a trillion dollars to their wealth.

The NC Green Party abhors this unsustainable inequity driven by a profit system that is holding back the further advancement of humanity and threatening the very future of our planet and its inhabitants. NCGP stands with and officially endorses the #BAmazon Workers unionization movement and we urge Greens and people everywhere to do the same. #OrganizeTheSouth



More pictures from #BAmazon solidarity actions across the country here: https://southernworker.org/amazon/

Reference Articles:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-20/jeff-bezos-adds-record-13-billion-in-single-day-to-his-fortune

https://www.archyde.com/how-much-money-jeff-bezos-makes-per-minute-hour-and-day/

https://americansfortaxfairness.org/issue/10-months-crisis-u-s-billionaires-wealth-continues-climb-1-1-trillion-nearly-40/

Warm Regards and Solidarity,

Tony Ndege

GPUS Cochair

North Carolina Green Party

https://www.ncgreenparty.org