News from Minnesota

Celebrating Black History Month

MINNEAPOLIS – African Americans have contributed to America for over 400 years and this month we celebrate those contributions and the legacy of Black Americans in the United States. The Minnesota Green anti-racist leaders have been busy in the fight for racial justice. Green Party activist Trahern Crews worked closely with city councilwoman Jane Prince on working on and passing bipartisan resolution the Saint Paul Recovery Act which will set up a commission to study reparations at the city level in Saint Paul City Council passes Reparations ordinance

Greens Take Part in MLK Celebration

On January 18th, 2021 MN anti-racist activists gathered at Saint Paul Central to celebrate the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King and to demand justice for George Floyd Marcus Golden and Hardel Sherell. Dr. King fought for many issues pertaining to rights for Foundational Black Americans including the civil rights act he also won the noble peace prize in 1964. Greens on MLK Day

Mn Greens went to Washington on inauguration day to demand economic justice for Black Americans on day one of the Biden administration.

Cam Gordon May Propose Rent Control

Minneapolis City Council member Cam Gordon is one of three council members who initiated the process of pursuing a rent control policy. He said there are many good reasons to adopt it. Read more at https://www.mprnews.org/story/2021/01/29/minneapolis-council-to-consider-move-to-establish-rent-control

