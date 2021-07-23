PA Greens to March for Medicare For All

PHILADELPHIA – The Steering Committee of the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is pleased to announce that it has endorsed the #M4M4ALL | Marches which will take place on Saturday, July 24. Many members of the Green Party will participate in this nationwide march to rally for the cause of universal health.

This grassroots organization and volunteer-run march will take place in more than 50 cities including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. What started as a few Tweets became a new movement. The snowball effect has produced some very last-minute leaps of an effort to stand up and be heard by elected representatives, who have put this issue on the back burner. Well-known activists like Susan Sarandon, former presidential candidate Marrianne Williamson, and Chris Smalls (who famously took on Amazon) are among the many speakers who have been added across the country. Pennsylvania Greens Ed Grystar and Claire Cohen will be speaking in Pittsburgh. Barry Lawhorne (AKA Paleh0rse on Twitter) will be speaking in Philadelphia.

GPPA is mobilizing for single-payer healthcare in Pennsylvania. For more than 20 years, Greens have been active in our communities raising awareness of the tragedies of not having real access to medical care. Greens stand with our progressive neighbors, who know the best path forward is to fully fund real access to healthcare, provide decent wages for nurses, and erase medical debt.

For more details please visit: #M4M4ALL | Marches (https://m4m4all.org/).

In Pittsburgh, https://www.mobilize.us/marchformedicareforallm4m4all-1/event/401956/, the march will begin at 10:00 AM at Schenley Plaza, 4100 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh.

In Philadelphia, https://www.mobilize.us/marchformedicareforallm4m4all-1/event/401966/, the march will begin at 4:00 PM at Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia.

The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) is an independent political party that stands in opposition to the two corporate parties. GPPA candidates promote public policy based on the Green Party’s Four Pillars: grassroots democracy, nonviolence, ecological wisdom, and social justice/equal opportunity.

