The Green Party of the United States urges people to join actions nationwide to protect and expand access to abortion services. We must stop the criminalization of abortions to permanently protect all people's right to safe, legal, accessible, and confidential healthcare. Reproductive rights are non-negotiable!

While Supreme Court Justice Alito's leaked draft opinion is not the final Supreme Court decision, it claims the right to abortion is unconstitutional and attacks the reproductive rights of women, transgender people, and non-binary people. Lack of abortion access will also impact both parents who may be mandated to pay for child support of unwanted pregnancies.

Additionally, the repercussions of ending these reproductive rights may lead to criminalizing the freedom to love and marry on the basis of race or sexual preference.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org



For Immediate Release:

June 1, 2022

Contact:

Diana Brown, Co-Chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Philena Farley, Co-Chair, Media Committee, [email protected], 202-804-2758

Michael O’Neil, Communications Manager, [email protected], 202-804-2758

"Greens believe every person has the right to a happy, healthy, and prosperous life. The Supreme Court rulings on the right to make the final decision on one's health and body (Roe v Wade), interracial marriage (Loving v. Virginia), marriage equality (Obergefell v. Hodges), and sexual equality (Lawrence v. Texas) must all be upheld!" says Latinx Caucus Co-Chair and Media Co-Chair Diana C. Brown.

Since January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court has upheld their ruling on Roe v Wade which stated, "The Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides a fundamental "right to privacy" that protects a pregnant person's liberty to choose whether to have an abortion. This right is not absolute, and must be balanced against the government's interests in protecting women's health and protecting prenatal life."

Abortions are necessary procedures to protect the lives and health of the mother in such circumstances such as ectopic pregnancies, a hemorrhage due to a placental abruption, an IVF procedure requiring selective reduction, or an infant who has developed without life sustaining organs.

Socioeconomic status plays a major role in the right to access abortion services, especially when individuals are in physically abusive relationships, have been victims of sexual crimes, experiencing teen pregnancy, or in a situation where the pill and/or condoms did not provide 100% protection.

Carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term has four times greater odds of living below the federal poverty line. A study found that carrying an unwanted pregnancy led to adverse economic outcomes, like lower credit scores, increased debt and increased instances of negative public financial records, such as bankruptcies and evictions.

If Roe v Wade is overturned this summer, states can enact protection from federal legislation. So far fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have enacted statutes to protect abortion rights: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

Though Congress could have taken various steps to protect reproductive rights, Republicans have demonstrated they only care about the child when it's inside the womb and three Democratic presidents, Clinton, Obama, and Biden had control of both houses yet did not prioritize federal protection. The parties of war and Wall Street's recent theatrics when Manchin has blocked numerous bills highlights their empty promises.

Presently, 69% of the nation supports the right to abortion.

The Green Party calls for the need to agitate, educate, and organize:

Implement Single Payer healthcare, a streamlined financing mechanism where the middle man is taken out and one entity administers the national healthcare system in a cost-effective manner.





Increase access to safe, legal Plan C abortion pills (Mifepristone and Misoprostol) and abortion centers (available legal support)





Mobilize Communities to pressure state and Congressional legislators to act





Support state and federal legislation that protects reproductive rights





Volunteer and donate to abortion service providers and candidates fighting for reproductive rights.

The Green Party prioritizes parental health and denounces this attack on majority poor and marginalized communities. To change the system, we must build power in our communities!



MORE INFORMATION

https://www.ineedana.com/. Information on finding the nearest abortion provider near your zip code; offers information in multiple languages.

https://www.howtouseabortionpill.org/. Information and guide on using safe, at-home abortion pills.

https://www.plancpills.org/. Further information on “Plan C”, safe at-home abortion pills by mail.

https://www.ifwhenhow.org/. Free, confidential helpline and website providing legal support regarding your legal right to abortion.

https://donations4abortion.com/. Find and Donate to a local abortion fund near you.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

202-804-2758

Newsroom | Twitter @GreenPartyUS

Green Party Platform

Green New Deal

Green candidate database and campaign information

Ballot Access

Facebook page

YouTube

Green Pages: The official publication of record of the Green Party of the United States

Green Papers