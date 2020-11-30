Renaming streets and statues in Missouri & the US

Black & Green Wednesdays are sponsored by the Gateway Green Alliance and the Universal African Peoples Organization

ST LOUIS – After George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 people across the US have examined whether streets, statues, parks and schools were named after racists. What should be the criteria for renaming? How should new names be determined? What is Teens Taking Action in St. Louis (TTAStL) doing about racism? If you live in University City, Missouri, do you think the streets Pershing, Jackson, Amherst and Wilson should be renamed? Though the webinar is hosted from St. Louis you are welcome to join from anywhere in the US.

To register for the event, email and send the message “Register me for the Renaming Streets Zoom.” You will receive ZOOM information for joining. There is NO COST for registering and joining the program.

Scheduled participants

Lucy Rhoades , TTAStL, Univ City HS, is dedicated to social justice.





, TTAStL, Univ City HS, is dedicated to social justice. Michaela Flowers , TTAStL, Univ City HS, is a headstrong advocate for change.





, TTAStL, Univ City HS, is a headstrong advocate for change. Don Fitz , Outreach Coordinator, Gateway Greens/Green Party of St. Louis.





, Outreach Coordinator, Gateway Greens/Green Party of St. Louis. Zaki Baruti , President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization





, President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization Michael Simmons, TTAStL, Univ City HS, passionately supports the black community [moderator].

For more information, call 314-727-8554.

Related stories

Rename Delmar Blvd. to "George Floyd Divide"

https://www.gp.org/rename_delmar_blvd_to_george_floyd_divide

Should NYC's Wall Street Be Renamed Eric Garner St.?

https://www.gp.org/should_wall_street_be_renamed_eric_garner_st



