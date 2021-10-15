Sam for BET

My name is Samantha Pree-Stinson. I am you and you are me. I am a working class mother and small business owner. I believe in the power of community. I love our city. I fell in love here and met my husband of almost 20 years. We raise our three sons here, and we are part of the fabric that makes Minneapolis a place that we believe in.

My life has been one committed to service. My professional experience in healthcare, the military, politics, the nonprofit sector, and the education system have all shaped me into the person I am today. I am dedicated to giving back to the same community that had such a positive influence on me. Strong youth programming, mentorship, and civic engagement were my saving graces and helped to frame not only my commitment to community building and organizing, but also led me to my vocation of service. I have spent the last 20+ years in this city committed to being of service to my community.

This is our campaign. It is a city-wide race that everyone has a stake in. We are the stakeholders of our present and future. We can transform our city through this seat. Whether you are 5 or 105, I want your voice, your ideas, and your energy to not only be heard and appreciated, but actualized.

We want to earn your support with our educational campaign. We want to earn your solidarity. We want to build with you. We will create a coalition and movement that educates, motivates, and participates. I am excited to build this campaign independent of the binary polarity of party politics and focus on us and our future. Together, with this Little Office that Could, we can make a palpable difference.